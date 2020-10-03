IMPACT Victory Road 2020 Results

October 3, 2020

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Rascalz vs. XXXL

Zachary Wentz and Acey Romero will start things off. Wentz side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Wentz is playing mind games with Romero. Romero blocks a boot from Wentz. Romero shoves Wentz into the ropes. Wentz goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Romero blocks it. Wentz duck a clothesline from Romero. Romero goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam, but Wentz lands back on his feet. Wentz slaps Romero in the chest. Wentz runs into Romero. Romero whips Wentz across the ring. Wentz rolls under a clothesline from Romero. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Romero dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Wentz dropkicks Romero. Romero drops Wentz with a Running Knee Lift. Wentz dumps Romero out of the ring. Xavier tags himself in. Xavier knocks Larry D off the ring apron. Romero shrugs off The Suicide Dive. Xavier goes for another Suicide Dive, but Romero counters with a european uppercut. Romero catches Wentz in mid-air. Romero bodyslams Wentz on top of Xavier. Romero rolls Xavier back into the ring. Romero tags in Larry.

Double Irish Whip. Larry with a Running Hip Attack. Romero levels Xavier with a Body Avalanche. Larry follows that with another running hip attack. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry with heavy bodyshots. Larry talks smack to Xavier. Larry hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Larry repeatedly stomps on Xavier’s chest. Larry tags in Romero. Romero kicks Xavier in the back. Xavier is displaying his fighting spirit. Romero uppercuts Xavier. Romero with a Big Biel Throw. Short-Arm Reversal by Xavier. Romero ducks a clothesline from Xavier. Romero with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Romero drags Xavier to the corner. Romero tags in Larry. Larry buries his shoulder into the midsection of Xavier. Larry mocks The Rascalz. Larry toys around with Xavier. Larry with clubbing blows to Xavier’s chest. Larry is choking Xavier with his boot. The referee admonishes Xavier. Larry continues to run his mouth.

Xavier unloads a series of bodyshots. Xavier with a back fist. Larry decks Xavier with a back elbow smash. Larry kicks out the legs of Xavier. Larry with The Curb Stomp. Larry PowerBombs Xavier. Xavier responds with a Hook Kick. Larry with an Inside Out Lariat. Xavier tags in Wentz. Wentz ducks a clothesline from Larry. Wentz knocks Romero off the apron. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Wentz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wentz with a Corner Dropkick. Wentz dropkicks the left knee of Larry. Wentz SuperKicks Larry. Wentz hits The PK. Wentz follow that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Wentz tags in Xavier. Running Uppercut Party. Wentz goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Romero blocks it. XXXL with a Double Body Block. Double Hip Toss. Assisted Senton Splash. Larry with The Running Splash for a two count. Wentz SuperKicks Romero. Wentz with a Top Rope Plancha. Larry drops Wentz with an Inside Out Lariat. Xavier responds with The Jocay-Le. Xavier connects with The Final Flash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rascalz via Pinfall

Second Match: Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dreamer applies a side headlock. Myers with an arm-drag takeover. Myers taunts Dreamer. Strong lockup. Dreamer applies a wrist lock. Myers with the wrist lock takedown. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Dreamer grabs a side headlock. Dreamer drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Myers needs a breather. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Myers applies a waist lock. Dreamer with the fireman’s carry takeover. Dreamer applies an arm-bar. Myers backs Dreamer into the ropes. Myers drives Dream throat first into the top rope. Myers repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s back. The referee admonishes Myers. Myers toys around with Dreamer. Dreamer with forearm shivers. Myers sends Dreamer shoulder first into the steel ring post. Myers kicks Dreamer out of the ring.

Myers stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Myers punches Dreamer in the back. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Myers drives his knee into Dreamer’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Myers sweeps out the legs of Dreamer. Myers poses for the cameras. Myers with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Dreamer’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Myers with an inside cradle for a two count. Myers drops Dreamer with a running forearm smash. Myers is putting the boots to Dreamer. Myers with two knee drops for a two count. Myers slams Dreamer’s face on the canvas. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Dreamer gets back to a vertical base.

Dreamer avoids the leg trip. Dreamer dropkicks Myers off the ring apron. Dreamer with a Flying Clothesline off the apron. Dreamer with two haymakers. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer drops Myers with The Bionic Elbow. Myers decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Dreamer hits The Sky High for a two count. Myers kicks Dreamer in the gut. Myers connects with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Myers is displaying his frustration. Dreamer ducks a clothesline from Myers. Dreamer with The Cutter for a two count. Myers fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Dreamer throws Myers off the top turnbuckle. Dreamer drops Myers with The DDT for a two count. Myers knocks Dreamer off the top turnbuckle. Myers plants Dreamer with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Third Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Willie Mack For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack backs Raju into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Raju drop steps into a side headlock. Mack whips Raju across the ring. Mack drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju leapfrogs over Mack. Raju runs around Mack. Mack with an arm-drag takeover. Mack with a Running Hurricanrana. Mack kicks Raju in the gut. Raju negates The Stunner. Raju regroups on the outside. Raju kicks Mack in the gut. Raju is throwing haymakers at Mack. Mack with forearm shivers. Raju delivers his combination offense. Mack dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Raju sweeps out the legs of Mack. Mack whips Raju across the ring. Mack drops Raju with The Spin Kick.

Raju avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Mack with two palm strikes. Mack slams Raju’s head on the ring apron. Mack rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju blocks a boot from Mack. Raju throws the right leg of Mack into the referee’s hands. Raju with a big haymaker. Raju repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Raju taunts Mack. Raju with the irish whip. Mack dives over Raju. Raju unloads a flurry of kicks. Raju with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Raju applies the rear chin lock. Mack with elbows into the midsection of Raju. Raju punches Mack in the back. Mack goes for The Samoan Drop, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju hammers down on the back of Mack’s neck. Raju sends Mack chest first into the turnbuckles. Raju clotheslines the back of Mack’s neck. Raju drops Mack with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count.

Raju stomps on Mack’s back. Raju with clubbing elbow smashes. Raju with a running fist drop for a two count. Raju applies an arm-bar. Mack with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Mack clotheslines Raju. Mack with a Spinning Back Elbow. Mack bodyslams Raju. Mack with a Running Leg Drop. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack blocks a boot from Raju. Mack kicks Raju in the gut. Raju negates The Stunner. Raju rakes the eyes of Mack. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Raju applies The CrossFace. Mack refuses to quit. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju connects with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Raju is displaying his frustration. Raju goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Mack ducks out of the way. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Mack side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Both men are knocked down after a double headbutt. Raju chooses to get himself intentionally counted out.

Winner: Willie Mack via Count-Out, But Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju

Fourth Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a side headlock. Grace with a side headlock takeover. Dashwood drop steps into a side headlock. Dashwood with a side headlock takeover. Grace answers with the headscissors neck lock. Dashwood escapes the hold. Dashwood grabs another side headlock. Grace whips Dashwood across the ring. Grace drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Grace levels Dashwood with a Body Avalanche. Grace repeatedly slams Dashwoood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding elbow smash. Grace goes for The Vader Bomb, but Konley pulls Dashwood out of the ring. Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a one count. Dashwood is putting the boots to Grace. Dashwood slams Grace’s head on the canvas. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Grace denies the knee lift. Grace is distracted by Konley. Grace hits The Draping NeckBreaker.

Grace goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dashwood blocks it. Dashwood with forearm shivers. Dashwood dropkicks Grace off the ring apron. Grace throws Dashwood into the steel barricade. Dashwood side steps Grace into the barricade. Dashwood resets the referee’s ten count. Dashwood slams Grace’s head on the apron and ring steps. Dashwood is looking at her selfies. Dashwood gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Dashwood with the cover for a two count. Dashwood stands on Grace’s hair. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood is trying to hyperextend Grace’s shoulders. Rollup Exchange. Dashwood hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Dashwood drives Grace face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Dashwood punches Grace in the back. Dashwood gets Grace tied in the tree of woe. Dashwood kicks Grace in the back. Dashwood punches Grace in the chest. Dashwood tugs on Grace’s hair. Grace throws Dashwood off the top turnbuckle.

Forearm Exchange. Grace with Two Bodyslams. Dashwood decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grace with clubbing lariats. Dashwood kicks a clothesline from Grace. Dashwood kicks Grace in the gut. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Grace goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dashwood blocks it. Dashwood stomps on the left foot of Grace. Dashwood thrust kicks the left knee of Grace. Grace negates The Spotlight Kick. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace sends Dashwood shoulder first into the steel ring post. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace applies The Rear Naked Choke. The referee is distracted by Konley. Grace goes for The Grace Driver, but Dashwood counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Dashwood ducks under two clotheslines from Grace. Dashwood with a RoundHouse Kick. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Fifth Match: HEATH & Rhino vs. Reno Scum In An Unsanctioned Tag Team Match

Rhino and Luster The Legend will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luster kicks Rhino in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rhino applies a side headlock. Luster whips Rhino across the ring. Rhino drops Luster with a shoulder tackle. Luster with a straight right hand. Luster slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Luster with heavy bodyshots. Rhino with a chop/haymaker combination. Rhino applies a wrist lock. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Heath works on the left wrist of Luster. Luster drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Luther tags in Thornstowe. Heath with a deep arm-drag. Heath applies an arm-bar. Thornstowe whips Heath across the ring. Heath with a Flying Forearm Smash. Heath with another deep arm-drag. Heath applies an arm-bar. Heath transitions into a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Heath drives his elbow into Thornstowe’s chest. Heath brings Thornstowe to the corner. Rhino tags himself in.

Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Rhino applies a wrist lock. Thornstowe kicks Rhino in the gut. Thornstowe with a straight right hand. Rhino slams Thornstowe’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino applies two knife edge chops. Rhino and Heath continue to work on the left wrist of Thornstowe. Heath kicks Thornstowe in the gut. Thornstowe pie faces Heath. Thornstowe backs Heath into the ropes. Luster clotheslines Heath behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Rhino. Thornstowe stomps on Heath’s chest. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scum are double teaming Heath. Luster with two knee drops. Luster rakes the eyes of Heath. Thornstowe is choking Heath with his boot. Heath regroups on the outside. Luster taunts Rhino. Thornstowe with a straight right hand. Thornstowe rolls Heath back into the ring. Luster stops Heath in his tracks. Thornstowe tags himself in. Thornstowe kicks Heath in the gut. Thornstowe with a high elbow smash. Thornstowe is picking Heath apart. Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a weapon. Thornstowe dropkicks Heath for a two count. Luster tags himself in.

Luster with a big haymaker for a two count. Luster knocks Rhino off the apron. Luster apples a front face lock. Luster drops Heath with The Mongolian Chop. Luster stomps on Heath’s chest. Luster goes for a fist drop, but Heath ducks out of the way. Heath kicks Luster in the gut. Luster drives Heath back first into the turnbuckles. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe with a leaping haymaker. Thornstowe stomps on Heath’s chest. Thornstowe talks smack to Rhino. Thornstowe delivers a gut punch. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster punches Heath in the ribs. Heath is displaying his fighting spirit. Luster runs Heath into the turnbuckles. Luster headbutts Heath in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Luster with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Luster applies The Full Nelson Lock. Luster rams Heath’s face into Thornstowe’s armpits. Following a snap mare takeover, Luster tags in Thornstowe.

Thornstowe with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Thornstowe applies the cravate. Thornstowe transitions into a rear chin lock. Heath gets back to a vertical base. Heath knocks Luster off the apron. Thornstowe kicks Heath in the gut. Thornstowe whips Heath across the ring. Heath creates distance with The Running Knee. Rhino and Luster are tagged in. Rhino clotheslines Luster. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with the irish whip. Rhino with a Corner Spear. Rhino follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Rhino launches Thornstowe over the top rope. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Heath tags himself in. Heath drops Luster with The Leg Lariat. Heath tees off on Thornstowe. Thornstowe ducks a clothesline from Heath. Thornstowe lands The Suicide Dive. Heath decks Luster with a back elbow smash. Thornstowe slams Heath’s head on the top rope. Luster drops Heath with The Big Boot. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Rhino connects with The GORE. Thornstowe SuperKicks Rhino. Heath denies The SuperKick. Heath plants Thornstowe with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory. After the match, Scott D’Amore hints at giving HEATH an official IMPACT Wrestling Contract.

Winner: HEATH & Rhino via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Moose vs. Trey Miguel

Moose launches Miguel to the corner. Miguel side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Moose. Miguel unloads two knife edge chops. Miguel starts kicking Moose’s hamstrings. Miguel with a Spinning Back Kick. Miguel goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Moose blocks it. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Moose drops Miguel with a knife edge chop. Moose punches Miguel in the back. Moose talks smack to Miguel. Miguel avoids the knife edge chop. Miguel with a chop/forearm combination. Miguel with a Running European Uppercut. Miguel follows that with a corner dropkick. Moose denies the irish whip. Miguel kicks Moose in the face. Moose throws Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Moose calls himself a wrestling god. Moose with a blistering chop. Moose stomps on the left hand of Miguel. Moose punches Miguel in the back. Miguel is displaying his fighting spirit. Moose uppercuts Miguel. Moose stomps on the right knee of Miguel. Moose says that Miguel is gonna get hurt because of EC3.

Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Miguel with a forearm smash. Moose dropkicks Miguel. Moose whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Moose uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose is choking Miguel with his boot. Moose continues to whip Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel with forearm shivers. Moose punches Miguel in the back. Moose grabs the left ear of Miguel. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose uppercuts Miguel. Moose is fixated on the whereabouts of EC3. Moose HeadButts Miguel. Moose says that he’s going to end Miguel’s career. Miguel with rapid fire forearms. Moose drops Miguel with The Uranage Slam. Moose goes for The Ripcord Elbow, but Miguel counters with Two SuperKicks. Miguel sends Moose face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Miguel nails Moose with The Pump Kick. Miguel with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Miguel lands Two Suicide Dives. Moose catches Miguel in mid-air. Moose goes for Apron PowerBomb, but Miguel blocks it. Miguel SuperKicks Moose. Moose negates The Quebrada. Moose dumps Miguel face first on the apron. Moose rolls Miguel back into the ring. Moose prepares for The Spear. A EC3 graphic appears on the titantron. Miguel connects with The Bodyscissors Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Karl Anderson w/Luke Gallows vs. Alex Shelley w/Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page In A Four Corners Match

This is not your traditional tornado style of match. Anderson and Shelley will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Anderson hammers down on the left shoulder of Shelley. Anderson grabs a side wrist lock. Shelley brings Anderson down to the mat. Shelley applies a front face lock. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Anderson with the headscissors escape. Shelley mocks Anderson. Anderson tags in Austin. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shelley applies a side headlock. Austin whips Shelley across the ring. Austin drops down on the canvas. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Shelley in the back. Shelley avoids the paper cut. Austin ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Shelley decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Austin dropkicks Shelley. Shelley drops Austin with a running knee lift. Shelley kicks Austin in the back. Shelley stands on the back of Austin’s neck. Shelley whips Austin across the ring. Shelley with a Back Body Drop. Shelley applies a front face lock. Austin drives Shelley back first into the turnbuckles. Alexander tags himself in. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Austin with three sharp elbow strikes. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin kicks Alexander in the chest. Alexander decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander kicks Austin out of the ring. Austin regroups on the outside.

Austin tries to cheap shot Anderson. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Anderson with two uppercuts. Page trips Anderson from the outside. Gallows is pissed. Alexander begs Gallows to hit him. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander delivers a gut punch. Alexander drives his shoulder into the midsection of Anderson. Alexander is mauling Anderson in the corner. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Anderson uppercuts Alexander. Austin tags himself in. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin punches Anderson in the back. Anderson uppercuts Austin. Anderson tags in Shelley. Shelley with a chop/forearm combination. Austin reveres out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley knocks Alexander off the apron. Shelley kicks Austin in the face. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Austin. Shelley with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Shelley with a drop toe hold. Shelley applies the double single leg crab. Anderson breaks up the submission hold. Shelley rocks Anderson with a forearm smash. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley slams Austin’s head on the top rope. Fulton ChokeSlams Shelley on the apron.

Sabin yells at the referee. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers The Paper Cut. Austin stands on the left hand of Shelley. Austin drives his knee into Shelley’s ribs. Austin bodyslams Shelley. Austin goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Shelley with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Anderson and Alexander are tagged in. Anderson clotheslines Alexander. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson whips Alexander across the ring. Anderson with a double hand chop. Anderson with a Senton Splash. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Austin. Anderson drops Austin with a NeckBreaker. Anderson is fired up. Alexander kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Anderson’s back. Anderson inadvertently knocks down the referee. Alexander with a back elbow smash.

Big Boot Exchange. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Page responds with a running shoulder tackle. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. The referee ejects Gallows, Sabin, Fulton, and Page from the ringside area. Austin and Alexander are trading back and forth shots. Anderson has Alexander perched on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander shoves Anderson into the canvas. Austin with a leaping forearm smash. Shelley tags himself in. Anderson yells at Shelley. Shelley SuperKicks Anderson. Shelley with The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Shelley connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Anderson uppercuts Austin. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin with a Spinning Hook Kick. Alexander launches Austin over the top rope. Austin with a SpringBoard Spinning Enzuigiri. Anderson responds with The GunStun. Shelley negates The GunStun. Shelley drops Anderson with The Standing Slice Bread. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Alexander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander plants Shelley with The Double UnderHook PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Eight Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee vs. Susie Yung w/Kylie Rae For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Purrazzo is not impressed. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo backs Yung into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Purrazzo pats Yung on the forehead. Purrazzo talks smack to Yung. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Yung backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Yung mocks Purrazzo. Purrazzo signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo applies a hammerlock. Yung starts dancing. Purrazzo kicks Yung in the gut. Purrazzo whips Yung across the ring. Purrazzo drops down on the canvas. Yung wants Purrazzo to shake her hand. Purrazzo drops Yung with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Purrazzo works on the left shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo uppercuts the left shoulder of Yung. Yung holds onto the ropes. Yung kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Yung with a flurry of rollups. Yung applies a side headlock. Yung with two side headlock takeovers. Purrazzo sends Yung to the corner. Yung decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Yung with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Yung with two dropkicks. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Yung lands The Suicide Dive.

Yung rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Kimber Lee is running interference. Purrazzo hits The Iconoclasm. Purrazzo repeatedly drops her leg on the left shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo brings Yung down to the mat. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Yung for a two count. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Yung’s back. Purrazzo is lighting up Yung’s chest. Purrazzo with the irish whip. Yung with the sunset flip for a two count. Yung follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yung hits The FlapJack. Yung with forearm shivers. Purrazzo answers with a running elbow smash for a two count. Purrazzo hooks both legs for a two count. Purrazzo kicks the right shoulder of Yung. Lee kicks Yung in the face. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo is displaying her frustration. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Purrazzo with the irish whip. Yung sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Yung reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Yung with a monkey flip. Yung with a chop/palm strike combination.

Yung drops Purrazzo with The Lou Thez Press. Yung transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yung with a HeadScissors TakeOver into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Yung with a Flying Crossbody Block. The referee is distracted by Lee. Rae pulls Lee off the apron. Purrazzo kicks Yung in the gut. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Yung negates The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo decks Yung with a back elbow smash. Yung with a leaping palm strike. Yung connects with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Yung goes for The Panic Switch, but Purrazzo lands back on her feet. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo drives Yung face first into the canvas. Purrazzo delivers The Sacrifice. Purrazzo makes Yung tap out to The Double Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the matc, Lee attacks Rae from behind. Lee repeatedly stomps on Rae’s chest. Lee with clubbing blows to Rae’s back. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Rae’s chest. Purrazzo wraps a steel chair around the right shoulder of Yung. Purrazzo lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Purrazzo applies another Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Ninth Match: Eric Young (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship

