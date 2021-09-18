IMPACT Victory Road Results 9/18/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Steve Maclin vs. TJ Perkins vs. Petey Williams In A Triple Threat Match

Perkins and Williams goes after Maclin after the bell rings. Maclin runs Perkins and Williams into the turnbuckles. Maclin dumps Williams out of the ring. Maclin whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Maclin denies the sunset flip. Rollup Exchange. Maclin stomps on Williams back. Maclin with a toe kick. Perkins sends Maclin tumbling to the floor. Williams with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Assisted Pescado. Williams lands The Suicide Dive. Williams rolls Maclin back into the ring. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Williams. Maclin with a Vertical Suplex. Maclin and Perkins are brawling on the stage. Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker. Williams is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Williams unloads two knife edge chops. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Maclin with two haymakers. Maclin stomps on Williams chest. Maclin drives Williams chest first into the turnbuckles. Maclin with another Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Maclin knocks Perkins off the ring apron. Maclin punches Williams in the back. Maclin stomps on the midsection of Williams. Maclin with The Butterfly BackBreaker for a two count. Bodyshot Exchange. Maclin whips Perkins into the turnbuckles. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Maclin is choking Perkins with his knee. Maclin launches Williams over the top rope. Maclin rocks Williams with a back elbow smash. Perkins with The Roundhouse Kick. Maclin has Perkins crotched on the top turnbuckle. Williams rolls Maclin over for a two count. Maclin kicks Williams in the gut. Maclin gets Perkins and Williams tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Williams kicks Maclin in the face. Williams drops Maclin with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Williams side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with a Release German Suplex. Williams follows that with a Running Knee Strike.

Williams with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Williams rolls Maclin back into the ring. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams hits The SlingShot CodeBreaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Perkins delivers his combination offense. Williams kicks Perkins in the gut. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin with The Running Knee. Perkins dives over Maclin. Perkins with The Tornado DDT. Second Forearm Exchange. Perkins and Williams gangs up on Maclin. Double Corner Mount. Perkins and Williams starts shoving each other. Williams denies The Detonation Kick. Williams dumps Perkins out of the ring. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins adds The Octopus Stretch. Williams ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Williams goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Perkins counters with a Back Body Drop. Perkins blocks a boot from Maclin. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins with Two Face Washes. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a two cunt. Perkins sends Williams to the floor. Maclin avoids The Mamba Splash. Williams drills Perkins with The Canadian Destroyer. Maclin plants Williams with Mayhem For All and gets the pinfall victory over Perkins.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Second Match: Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler vs. Black Taurus vs. Jake Something In A Scramble Match

Kid and Taurus clotheslines Something over the top rope. Something catches Skyler in mid-air. Miguel ducks under the double clothesline. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Kid. Taurus HeadButts Kid. Taurus goes for The Handspring Arm-Drag, but Kid holds onto the ropes. Taurus Powerslams Kid. Miguel dives over Taurus. Miguel leapfrogs over Taurus. Skyler pulls Miguel out of the ring. Lariat Exchange. Something with a Triple Lou Thez Press. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid blasts Something with a knife edge chop. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Kid counters with The Hurricanrana. Something drops Kid with a Leaping Body Block. Something poses for the crowd. Something send Kid to the corner. Kid side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Kid with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kid with The SpringBoard Dropkick. Kid pops back on his feet.

Miguel slips over Kid’s back. Miguel ducks under three clotheslines from Kid. Miguel with a Running Hurricanrana. Miguel with a leaping back elbow smash. Miguel follows that with a Monkey Flip/Double Foot Stomp Combination. Skyler sends Miguel chest first into the turnbuckles. Skyler with a running elbow smash. Miguel side steps Skyler into the turnbuckles. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Miguel sends Skyler to the ring apron. Skyler drops Miguel with The Slingshot Spear. Skyler ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Standing Switch Exchange. Taurus slips over Skyler’s back. Taurus shoves Skyler to the corner. Taurus decks Skyler with a back elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus whips Skyler across the ring. Taurus hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Something with The Discus Lariat. Double SuperKick. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Miguel. Kid sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel kicks Kid in the face.

Flying Meteora/Draping DDT Combination to Something for a two count. Miguel hooks the outside leg of Kid for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Kid. Something Chokeslams Kid on top of Miguel. Something goes for The Gorilla Press Slam, but Taurus counters with The Spear. Taurus drops Kid with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus with The Crucifix Bomb. Taurus Powerslams Skyler into Kid. Skyler with a Slingshot Double Spear for a two count. Skyler denies The Chokeslam. Skyler dumps Something out of the ring. Kid pulls Skyler out of the ring. Kid kicks Something in the face. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taurus with a Corkscrew Plancha through the ropes. Kid kicks Skyler in the gut. Skyler rolls Kid over with a handful of tights for a two count. Kid SuperKicks Skyler. Kid with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kid puts Skyler on the top turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid with clubbing blows to Skyler’s back. Kid connects with The MoonSault Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Laredo Kid via Pinfall

Third Match: Taylor Wilde w/Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood w/The Influence

Dashwood punches Wilde in the back. Dashwood is throwing haymakers at Wilde. Short-Arm Reversal by Wilde. Wilde with forearm shivers. Wilde whips Dashwood across the ring. Wilde drops down on the canvas. Wilde trips Dashwood. Wilde blasts Dashwood with The PK for a two count. Wilde with two forearm smashes. Dashwood backs Wilde into the turnbuckles. Dashwood with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood whips Wilde across the ring. Wilde cartwheels over Dashwood. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde applies a waist lock. Dashwood decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Dashwood whips Wilde into the turnbuckles. Wilde rocks Dashwood with a forearm smash. Konley trips Wilde from the outside. Dashwood brings Wilde down to the mat. Dashwood repeatedly kicks Wilde in the ribs. Dashwood puts her knee on the back of Wilde’s neck.

Rayne attacks Wilde behind the referee’s back. Dashwood uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Wilde’s neck. Dashwood sends Wilde face first into the canvas for a two count. Wilde with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood with an inside cradle for a two count. Dashwood continues to pull Wilde down to the mat for a two count. Dashwood applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wilde with two hip smashes. Dashwood drops Wilde with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Dashwood is displaying her frustration. Dashwood goes back to The Full Nelson Lock. Dashwood punches Wilde in the back. Dashwood rolls Wilde over for a two count. Wilde decks Dashwood with a JawBeaker. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Wilde with forearm shivers. The referee gets distracted by Konley.

Rayne sends Wilde tumbling to the floor. Grace pulls Konley off the ring apron. The referee has ejected The Influence from the ringside area. Rayne gets into a shoving with Grace. Now Grace and Ellering have been ejected from the ringside area. Wilde rolls Dashwood over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Forearm Smash. Wilde whips Dashwood across the ring. Wilde with two clotheslines. Wilde hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Dashwood drives Wilde face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Wilde denies The Butterfly Suplex. Wilde with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wilde continues to rely on transition forearms. Dashwood tugs on Wilde’s hair. Dashwood with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Wilde avoids The Spotlight Kick. Wilde connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera In A No Disqualification Match

Cardona attacks Raju and Shera before the bell rings. Raju and Shera gangs up on Cardona. Raju rolls Cardona back into the ring. Raju and Shera repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s back. Shera Chokeslams Cardona. Raju tells Shera to leave the ring. Raju continues to stomp on Cardona’s back. Cardona with a double leg takedown. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona slams Raju’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona whips Raju across the ring. Raju kicks Cardona in the face. Cardona clotheslines Raju over the top rope. Raju avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Raju kicks Cardona in the gut. Raju pulls Cardona down to the ringside padding. Raju repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Raju slams Cardona’s head on the ring apron. Cardona drives his elbow into the midsection of Raju. Cardona slams Raju’s head on the steel ring steps. Cardona with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the ringside barricade. Cardona is fired up.

Cardona wraps his t-shirt around Raju’s neck. Cardona rolls Raju back into the ring. Raju kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Cardona. Raju sends Cardona crashing into the barricade. Raju punches Cardona in the back. Raju uppercuts Cardona. Raju drives a steel chair into Cardona’s jaw. Raju wraps a chair around Cardona’s neck. Raju sends Cardona neck first into the steel ring post. Raju talks smack to Cardona. Raju continues to stomp on Cardona’s chest. Raju is choking Cardona with his knee. Raju brings multiple chairs into the ring. Cardona kicks Raju in the gut. Cardona with forearm shivers. Raju delivers his combination offense. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju with The Running Boot. Raju puts a chair in front of Cardona’s face. Raju follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Raju wedged another chair in between the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Reversal by Cardona. Cardona kicks Raju in the gut. Cardona with a FaceBuster. Cardona decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Raju yanks Cardona off the middle turnbuckle for a two count.

Raju with a straight right hand. Cardona fires back with forearm shivers. Cardona drops Raju with The Big Boot. Cardona catapults Raju into the wedged chair. Forearm Exchange. Raju kicks Cardona in the chest. Cardona hits The CodeBreaker. Cardona puts a chair in front of Raju’s face. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Cardona brings a trash can into the ring. Raju kicks Cardona in the gut. Raju with a Running Boot. Cardona denies The Vertical Suplex. Cardona connects with The TKO on the trash can for a two count. Raju denies The Radio Silence. Raju drives Cardona face first into the other wedged chair. Raju with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Raju sets up a chair contraption. Raju with The GourdBuster into the chair contraption. Raju lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju delivers multiple chair shots. Cardona answers with the low blow. Cardona with The Chair Assisted Missile Dropkick. Cardona drops Raju with The Radio Silence. Shera pulls Raju out of the ring. Cardona with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona wipes out Shera with The Radio Silence on the ramp way. Raju slings a chair into Cardona’s face. Raju with a Running Knee Strike. Raju wraps the chair around Cardona’s neck. Chelsea Green negates The Conchairto. Green nails Raju with The Pump Kick. Cardona plants Raju with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Fifth Match: FinJuice vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo

Juice Robinson and Chris Bey will start things off. Bey mocks Robinson. Robinson avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Robinson blocks a boot from Bey. Robinson sends Bey into the ropes. Robinson with The Hip Toss. Robinson bodyslams Bey. Robinson slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Finlay with a flying double axe handle strike. Finlay applies a front face lock. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Finlay with a basement uppercut for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Finlay transitions into a hammerlock. Finlay kicks Bey in the gut. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with The Senton Splash. Robinson talks smack to Hikuleo. Robinson whips Bey across the ring. Robinson goes for a bodyslam, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey delivers the chop block. Bey stomps on the right ankle of Robinson. Bey tags in Hikuleo.

Hikuleo stomps on the right ankle of Robinson. Hikuleo slams Robinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo kicks Robinson in the gut. Hikuleo hammers down on the right knee of Robinson. Hikuleo with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Hikuleo wraps the right leg of Robinson around the middle rope. Bey attacks Robinson behind the referee’s back. Hikuleo goes into the cover for a two count. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Bey dropkicks the right knee of Robinson. Bey rolls Robinson over for a two count. Bey continues to hammer down on the right knee of Robinson. Robinson decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Robinson is displaying his fighting spirit. Robinson goes for The SpineBuster, but Bey lands back on his feet. Robinson avoids the chop block. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay with two forearm knockdowns. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Bey. Finlay dropkicks Bey. Finlay knocks Hikuleo off the ring apron. Bey side steps Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay kicks Bey in the face. Hikuleo catches Finlay in mid-air. Finlay denies The Chokeslam. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Finlay. Bey goes into the cover for a one count. Bey is raining down haymakers. Bey uppercuts the back of Finlay’s neck for a two count. Bey whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Bey tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo brings Finlay to the corner. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Hikuleo levels Finlay with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo tags in Bey. Finlay is trying to get out of Bullet Club’s corner. Finlay repeatedly kicks Hikuleo in the face. Finlay sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor.

Bey with a gut punch. Bey kicks the right hamstring of Finlay. Bey kicks Finlay in the chest. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey goes for The Famouser, but Finlay counters with The Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with southpaw haymakers. Robinson whips Bey into the turnbuckles. Robinson with clubbing corner clotheslines. Robinson argues with the referee. Robinson with a Back Body Drop. Juice Jabs. Robinson drops Bey with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Bey dropkicks the right knee of Robinson. Bey tags in Hikuleo. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. FinJuice clotheslines Hikuleo over the top rope. Hikuleo avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Hikuleo goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Robinson counters with The Slingshot Pescado. FinJuice rolls Hikuleo back into the ring. Bey cracks Robinson with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Hikuleo sends Finlay crashing to the outside. Hikuleo with The Running Body Avalanche. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey & Hikuleo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan w/Alisha Edwards vs. Moose & William Morrisey

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Stereo Big Boots. Edwards and Callihan sends Moose and Morrisey tumbling to the floor. Stereo Suicide Dives. Callihan and Edwards are lighting up Moose and Morrisey’s chest. Double Vertical Suplex to Moose. Double Chop to Morrisey. Morrisey is pissed. Morrisey with The Double Chokeslam. Morrisey levels Callihan with The Body Avalanche. Moose with a running elbow smash. Edwards decks Morrisey with a back elbow smash. Edwards kicks Moose in the face. Edwards ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards kicks Moose in the chest. Morrisey with a Big Boot that sends Edwards crashing to the outside. Moose rolls Edwards back into the ring. Morrisey with three elbow drops. Morrisey knocks Callihan off the ring apron. Morrisey brings Edwards to his corner. Moose tags himself in.

Morrisey with a straight right hand. Moose tugs on Edwards ponytail. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose continues to use the middle rope as a weapon. Moose kicks Callihan off the apron. Moose applies a front face lock. Moose tags in Morrisey. Morrisey is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Moose attacks Edwards behind the referee’s back. Morrisey stomps on Edwards chest. Morrisey slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morrisey with a back elbow smash. Morrisey whips Edwards into the turnbuckles. Morrisey levels Edwards with The Body Avalanche. Morrisey goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Callihan and Moose are tagged in. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Moose. Callihan rakes the eyes of Moose. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Moose grabs Callihan by his throat. Moose kicks Callihan in the face. Callihan uppercuts Moose. Callihan drops Moose with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Moose denies The Spike PileDriver. Moose with a forearm smash. Callihan kicks Moose in the face. Moose responds with The Go To Hell for a two count. Callihan dodges The Ripcord Discus Lariat. Callihan tags in Edwards.

Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Moose. Edwards with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Morrisey. Forearm Exchange. Edwards with a blistering chop. Moose HeadButts Edwards. Callihan with a Running Lariat. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Morrisey puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Callihan with a double hand chop across the back of Morrisey. Callihan PowerBombs Morrisey. Moose delivers The SuperPlex. Callihan SuperKicks Moose. BrainBuster/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Edwards tags in Callihan. Callihan goes for The Spike PileDriver, but Morrisey counters with The Big Boot. Morrisey kicks Edwards in the face. Morrisey punches Edwards in the back. Morrisey goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Edwards counters with a Back Body Drop to the floor. Moose grabs a kendo stick. Edwards kicks Moose in the gut. Edwards with The Jumping PileDriver. Edwards retrieves the kendo stick. Edwards gets distracted by Morrisey who has Alisha on his shoulders. Moose Spears Edwards. Edwards wisely exits the ring. Morrisey rolls Alisha into the ring. Morrisey PowerBombs Alisha. Edwards brings Alisha to the backstage area. Callihan tees off on Moose and Morrisey. Morrisey with The Big Boot. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moose & William Morrisey via Pinfall

Seventh Match: The Decay (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

The Decay attacks Steelz and Evans before the bell rings. Rosemary and Tasha Steelz will start things off. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Steel SuperKicks Rosemary. Steelz with a chop/forearm combination. Rosemary drops Steelz with The Big Boot. Rosemary with a running elbow drop for a two count. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double HeadButt. Havok launches Steelz to the corner. Havok tells Evans to bring it. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans shoves Havok. Forearm Exchange. Evans is throwing haymakers at Havok. Havok drives her knee into the midsection of Evans. Evans with a running forearm smash. Evans levels Havok with The Body Avalanche. Havok side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok tees off on Evans. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with a running forearm smash. Havok with a corner clothesline. Evans denies The Exploder Suplex. Evans sends Rosemary to the corner.

Rosemary decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Steelz attacks Rosemary behind the referee’s back. Steelz rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Evans repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz with a double sledge. Steelz slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz tags in Evans. Evans applies a front face lock. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans drives Rosemary back first into the turnbuckles. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz toys around with Rosemary. Rosemary with a Running Crossbody Block. Havok and Evans are tagged in. Havok kicks Evans in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick.

Havok follows that with a corner clothesline. Havok sweeps out the legs of Evans. Havok with The Running Boot. Evans decks Havok with a back elbow smash. Evans drops Havok with The Big Boot. Evans tags in Steelz. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a one count. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Havok hits The Sky High for a two count. Rosemary starts brawling with Evans. Evans clotheslines Rosemary over the top rope. Havok dumps Evans out of the ring. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Evans. Rosemary blinds Evans with green mist. Steelz side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Havok launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Havok sends Steelz crashing into Evans on the outside. Rosemary rolls Steelz back into the ring. Havok connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The Decay via Pinfall

Eight Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Checkout Episode 275 of The Hoots Podcast