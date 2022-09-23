IMPACT Victory Road Results 9/23/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Delirious For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Delirious immediately goes after Bailey’s legs after the bell rings. Delirious applies a front face lock. Delirious with a waist lock go-behind. Delirious with a side headlock takeover. Bailey answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Delirious pie faces Bailey. Bailey with a double leg takedown. Bailey cartwheels over Delirious. Bailey leapfrogs over Delirious. Delirious lunges over Bailey. Bailey with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Bailey applies an arm-bar. Bailey backs Delirious into the turnbuckles. Delirious with a forearm smash. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Delirious. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Delirious blocks a boot from Bailey. Delirious with a single leg takedown. Bailey chops Delirious. Bailey sends Delirious to the corner. Delirious kicks Bailey in the face. Delirious with a Shotgun Dropkick. Delirious with a corner clothesline. Delirious follows that with a NeckBreaker.

Delirious sends Bailey face first into the canvas. Delirious kicks Bailey in the ribs. Bailey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bailey applies a waist lock. Delirious with a throat thrust. Delirious whips Bailey across the ring. Delirious scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Delirious applies The Cobra Clutch. Foot Stomp Exchange. Bailey with a Pump Kick. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Delirious. Bailey with a single leg dropkick. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with The Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Delirious blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Bailey with another ankle pick. Delirious sends Bailey into the ropes. Bailey kicks Delirious in the gut. Bailey whips Delirious across the ring. Delirious ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Delirious runs around the ring. Delirious with a leaping clothesline. Delirious reapplies The Cobra Clutch. Bailey sends Delirious tumbling to the floor. Bailey with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Delirious starts biting the left foot of Bailey. Delirious sends Bailey face first into the steel ring post. Delirious with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Delirious with a Belly to Back Suplex on the floor.

Delirious grabs the X-Division Title. Delirious rolls Bailey back into the ring. Delirious ascends to the top turnbuckle. Delirios HeadButts Bailey. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Delirious denies The Flamingo Driver. Delirious drives his knee into the midsection of Bailey. Delirious with a Cobra BackBreaker. Bailey responds with a Windmill Kick. Delirious yanks Bailey off the top turnbuckle. Delirious delivers The Panic Attack. Delirious connects with Shadows Over Hell for a two count. Bailey rolls Delirious over for a two count. Bailey with The PK. Delirious kicks Bailey in the back. Chop Exchange. Delirious delivers his combination offense. Delirious avoids The Hook Kick. Delirious with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey SuperKicks Delirious. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Delirious sweeps out the legs of Bailey. Delirious goes back to The Cobra Clutch. Delirious with a Reverse Exploder Suplex. Bailey with Two SuperKicks. Bailey puts Delirious on the top turnbuckle. Bailey plants Delirious with The Flamingo Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Second Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Honor No More (PCO & Vincent)

Chris Sabin and PCO will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PCO brings Sabin to the corner. PCO kicks Sabin in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. PCO whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin runs into PCO. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. PCO shrugs off another running shoulder block. PCO applies a side headlock. Sabin sends PCO into the ropes. Sabin drops down on the canvas. PCO with a running shoulder tackle. PCO punches Sabin in the back. Shelley made the blind tag. PCO whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin slides under PCO’s legs. Double Toe Kick. Double Back Kick. PCO tags in Vincent. Vincent kicks Shelley in the gut. Vincent with clubbing blows to Shelley’s back. Forearm Exchange. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin clotheslines Vincent. MCMG dropkicks PCO off the ring apron. Running Elbow/Shoulder Block Combination. Sabin with a Face Plant. Shelley with a Flying Knee Drop for a two count.

Sabin applies The Cobra Twist. Sabin repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Vincent. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley with a shoulder block from the apron. Shelley with a Top Rope Stunner. Sabin sweeps out the legs of Vincent. Shelley with a Slingshot Splash. Sabin with a SlingShot Senton. Shelley follows that with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Shelley tugs on Vincent’s hair. Shelley with clubbing knee drops. Shelley applies the bow and arrow stretch. Vincent pulls back the arms of Shelley. PCO grabs Shelley by his throat. Vincent scores the elbow knockdown. Vincent with a Pump Kick. Vincent with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Vincent dishes out clubbing crossfaces. Vincent slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vincent tags in PCO. PCO launches Shelley to the corner. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO drops Shelley with a Running Boot. PCO tags in Vincent. Vincent with a Rising Knee Strike. Vincent with a Back Drop Driver. Vincent follows that with a Basement Flatliner for a two count.

Vincent punches Shelley. Vincent with a knife edge chop. Vincent tags in PCO. PCO dumps Shelley face first on the top turnbuckle pad. PCO clotheslines the back of Shelley’s neck. PCO scores a left jab. PCO repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. PCO tags in Vincent. Honor No More gangs up on Shelley. Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. PCO grabs Shelley from behind. Vincent inadvertently clocks PCO with a Pump Kick. Vincent knocks Sabin off the apron. Shelley shoves Vincent into PCO. Sabin tags himself in. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sabin with a Missile Dropkick. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Vincent. Sabin with a backslide cover for a two count. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin with a corner clothesline. Sabin follows that with a Running Bulldog. Sabin drops Vincent with a Running Enzuigiri. Vincent denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin with Two PK’s. Sabin with a shoulder block to Vincent. Shelley with a Rolling Elbow.

Forearm/SuperKick Combination. Sabin with a Running Lariat. Sabin with The Dominator for a two count. Apron Enzuigiri/Helluva Kick Combination. Sabin tags in Shelley. Vincent shoves Sabin into Shelley. Vincent with a Belly to Back Slam. Vincent tags in PCO. Sabin kicks PCO in the face. PCO kicks out the legs of Sabin. PCO with The CodeBreaker. PCO nails Sabin with The Draping DDT. PCO with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. PCO hits The Reverse DDT. PCO tags in Vincent. Vincent with The Redrum for a two count. PCO kicks Shelley in the gut. PCO is throwing haymakers at Shelley. Shelley throws PCO through the ropes. Vincent tees off on Shelley. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Vincent. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Thrust Kick to the midsection of Vincent. MCMG connects with The Double Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Third Match: Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw In A Career Threatening Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mickie applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie repeatedly drives her knee into the left shoulder of Shaw. Mickie maintains wrist control. Shaw with a forearm smash. Shaw with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Shaw talks smack to Mickie. Mickie tells Shaw to bring it. Mickie with a single leg takedown. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie kicks Shaw in the chest. Mickie with a drop toe hold. Mickie slaps Shaw in the ass. Mickie applies an arm-bar. Shaw grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Shaw backs Mickie into the turnbuckles. Shaw with forearm shivers. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Shaw responds with a Shoulder Breaker for a one count. Shaw with clubbing shoulder blocks for a two count. Shaw works on the left shoulder of Mickie. Shaw shoves Mickie into the canvas for a one count. Shaw applies a hammerlock. Shaw drives Mickie shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shaw is choking Mickie with her boot.

Mickie with forearm shivers. Shaw kicks Mickie in the gut. Shaw with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Shaw applies the cravate. Mickie with heavy bodyshots. Mickie with a deep arm-drag. Shaw drives Mickie back first into the turnbuckles. Shaw is raining down forearms. Shaw launches Mickie over the top rope. Shaw kicks Mickie off the ring apron. Mickie gets Shaw trapped in the ring skirt. Mickie tees off on Shaw. Mickie with a Sliding Dropkick. Shaw avoids The Flying Lou Thez Press. Mickie SuperKicks Shaw. Shaw whips Mickie into the turnbuckles. Shaw kicks Mickie in the face. Shaw lands The Tornillo. Shaw rolls Mickie back into the ring. Shaw hooks the outside leg for a two count. Shaw with clubbing elbow smashes.

Shaw reapplies the cravate. Forearm Exchange. Mickie blocks The Running Knee Strike. Mickie makes Shaw do a split. Mickie kicks Shaw in the face. Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Mickie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Mickie kicks Shaw in the gut. Shaw denies The Mick-DT. Shaw applies The Full Nelson Lock. Mickie with three sharp elbow strikes. Shaw with a Full Nelson BackBreaker. Shaw follows that with a Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Mickie avoids The Windmill Kick. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Shaw blocks The Mick-DT. Shaw drops Mickie with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Mickie avoids The Running Knee Strike. Mickie SuperKicks Shaw in mid-air. Mickie connects with The Mick-DT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mia Yim In A Triple Threat Revolver Match. The Winner Will Battle Mike Bailey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship At Bound For Glory.

