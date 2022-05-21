Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 119,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.8% from last week’s 125,000 viewers for the post-Under Siege episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #93 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.04 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #116 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #131 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from last week’s #124 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the seventh-best audience of the year so far, and the key demo rating was tied with other episodes for the second-best. The show once again had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs on cable. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 4.8% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 9.17% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before. The 2021 episode was the post-Under Siege episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the Heat on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Celtics vs. Heat game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.049 million viewers.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.058 million viewers. Young Sheldon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.66 rating.

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X qualifier, The Good Brothers vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Deonna Purrazzo vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim, plus Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defending against Violent By Design, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

