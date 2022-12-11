According to Showbuzz Daily, the December 8th episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV scored 107,000 viewers, an increase of 33,000 viewers from the previous week’s episode. They scored a 0.02 rating in the key demographics and ranked #140 for cable originals.

The show featured Josh Alexander taking on Speedball Mike Bailey for the world championship, a match that saw Alexander retain after going nearly 60 minutes. IMPACT has since released the whole match on their company Youtube channel, which has drawn 39,000 views.

