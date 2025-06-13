The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 continues next week, as TNA Wrestling celebrates a big milestone.

During this week’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, matches were announced for next week’s show.

It was announced that next week, TNA Wrestling will celebrate the 23-year anniversary of the first-ever TNA Wrestling event.

Scheduled for in-ring action on the June 19 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ is Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan, Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance, as well as the return of the TNA Champions Challenge, with Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, The Nemeths & Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, The Rascalz & Mike Santana.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.