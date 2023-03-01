Impact Wrestling reportedly will not air the Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura match that was stopped in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Saturday’s Impact TV tapings saw Uemura take on Callihan in singles action, but the match was stopped when Uemura took a “scary” powerbomb bump from Callihan. PWInsider adds that Uemura was apparently knocked out from the bump, which you can see below.

Now word from within Impact is that the match will not be seen on TV. Instead, the Rhino vs. Callihan match taped this past weekend will air in its place.

Uemura was also scheduled to work a six-man match at the tapings, but he was pulled out of an abundance of caution. Uemura took to Twitter last night to confirm that he is OK.

“I’m good. I will revenge Sami soon!,” he tweeted.

The message translated from Japanese reads, “From now on, pay attention to Yuya Uemura who has an impact!”

Spoilers from Saturday’s taping can be found here. Impact originally had Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian advertised for Saturday’s tapings, then a Fatal 4 Way advertised for Sunday’s tapings with Uemura vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Black Taurus. There’s no word on who was booked for the aforementioned six-man that was not advertised.

You can see Uemura’s full tweet below, along with the fan tweet from Saturday:

Just saw Sami Callihan drop Uemura on his head on a powerbomb and have to get seen by paramedics. Legit injury. Yikes. @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/bK9ZPuXKNh — Blood Mark (@bloodmarkhenry) February 26, 2023

I’m good. I will revenge Sami soon!

これからはインパクトの上村優也に注目だ！@IMPACTWRESTLING — YUYA UEMURA (@Im_YuyaUemura) February 28, 2023

