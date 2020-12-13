It was revealed earlier this week that AEW world champion Kenny Omega would once again be appearing for IMPACT Wrestling’s show on AXS TV this Tuesday.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion will be announcing a matchup for the Cleaner to take place at a future date. As of this writing no opponent has been determined. Speculation is that this will eventually lead to a champion vs. champion showdown between Omega and IMPACT’s Rich Swann.

Omega currently holds two major pro-wrestling titles, as he successfully defended his AAA Mega championship over Lardeo Kid at last night’s TripleMania XXVIII. He’s set to battle Joey Janela on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

