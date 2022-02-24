Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose is currently working with an injury.

Moose recently spoke with PWInsider and revealed that he is dealing with a torn labrum. He admitted that he is currently feeling pretty rough physically, but stated that he plans to work through the injury. However, Moose knows at some point he will have to take an extended period of time off to have the injury taken care of.

“I’m pretty banged up. I need to take some time off at some point to get my shoulder fixed,” he said. “I’ll keep going. I’m the Impact World Champion so I know what that entails. I know I have to put my hard hat on and go to work.”

Moose noted that he’s not sure how the injury occurred, but it was discovered when he underwent an MRI. He added that he is no stranger to fighting through pain to perform athletically as he once played an entire NFL season with a torn rotator cuff.

Moose just retained his title over W. Morrissey at No Surrender last weekend. That was Moose’s first match since losing to Mike Bennett at Terminus on January 16. He has only wrestled 9 matches since capturing the Impact World Title from Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 23 by cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match contract.

Moose, who has been with Impact since 2016, will appear during tonight’s Impact episode on AXS to set up his title defense at the Sacrifice pay-per-view on March 5. He signed a new two-year deal with the company last summer, despite strong interest from WWE.

