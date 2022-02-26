The official Twitter account of the Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that Moose will be defending the IMPACT world championship against Speedball Mike Bailey at the promotion’s April 16th Swerves House event, which will be available for fans to order on FITE TV.

Other notable talents that will be competing at the event are Shane “Swerve” Strickland, AEW’s Ruby Soho, and IMPACT’s Steve Maclin. Stay tuned for more updates.