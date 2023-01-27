The main event is now set for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming No Surrender event.

No Surrender will see Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defend his title against Rich Swann. Last night’s Impact episode saw Swann become the new #1 contender by winning the inaugural Golden Six Shooter match over Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Rhino, and Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin.

Swann previously held the Impact World Title from October 2020 – April 2021, but lost the title to current AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega, who was then the AEW World Champion, at Rebellion 2021. Swann never got his rematch.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

