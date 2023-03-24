The Impact Wrestling World Title is now vacant.

Impact just announced that the record-setting title run of Josh Alexander has come to an end as he is relinquishing the title due to a triceps tear that will require surgery.

There’s no word on when Alexander suffered the injury, but he just wrestled this past weekend at the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup event in Mexico, teaming with PCO and Vampiro for a loss to Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Heddi Karaoui and Thom Latimer.

Alexander was scheduled to defend against Kushida next Thursday at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United event. He was then scheduled to defend against Steve Maclin at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 16 in Toronto. Now Maclin vs. Kushida will take place at Rebellion for the vacant Impact World Title.

A replacement for the Kushida match at Multiverse United will be announced soon.

Tonight’s Impact Sacrifice event was to feature Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian vs. Kushida and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Due to the injury, now Maclin will replace Alexander in the match.

Alexander is currently in Orlando, Florida to undergo a triceps tendon repair later today with Dr. Brad Homan. He could be out of action for up to a year, but no timeframe has been announced yet.

“We wish Josh a full and speedy recovery, and everyone at Impact Wrestling, including our loyal fans, can’t wait to see him back in the ring,” said Impact President Scott D’Amore.

Alexander began his second reign with the Impact World Title at Rebellion on April 23, 2022, by defeating Moose. His reign is the longest in Impact World Title history, by far, as Robert Roode’s 256-day reign is the next longest.

