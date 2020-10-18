IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release”

Don’t miss two new full-length events from Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Alpha-1 Wrestling, streaming now on IMPACT Plus!

Introducing Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild! In event #1, Doc Gallows of The Good Brothers battles pro wrestling veteran Air Paris in an action-packed main event. Plus, two championship matches and more!

The action from Alpha-1 Wrestling continues with Escape From Your Basement, featuring both members of The North in action. Josh Alexander challenges Mark Wheeler for the Alpha Male Title, Ethan Page takes on Kobe Durst, and so much more!

