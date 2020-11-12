IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Chris Sabin and James Storm will be teaming up to face Team XXL (Larry D and Acey Romero) at Saturday’s Turning Point special, which will air on the Impact-Plus app.
Long time rivals unite as @SuperChrisSabin and @JamesStormBrand face @THEACEYROMERO and @legendoflarryd! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/pYwBwe7w7U
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2020
UPDATED CARD FOR TURNING POINT
-Rich Swann versus Sami Callihan for the IMPACT world championship
-Su Yung versus Deonna Purrazzo in a no-DQ match for the Knockouts championship
-The North versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship
-The “Defeat Rohit” Challenge for the X-Division championship
-Tenille Dashwood/Jordynne Grace versus Rosemary/Taya Valkyrie
-Eddie Edwards versus Daivari
-Moose versus Willie Mack
-Brian Myers versus Swoggle
-Team XXL versus Chris Sabin/James Storm