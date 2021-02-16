IMPACT Wrestling issued the following:

Africa’s StarTimes Network Acquires IMPACT Wrestling Programming, Adding More Than 250 Hours Of Content To The Platform’s Lineup In 2021

The Agreement Delivers Popular Content to Over 50 Countries Throughout Sub-Saharan Africa

TORONTO (February 16, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today an agreement with electronics and media company StarTimes—bringing more than 250 hours of IMPACT Wrestling content to the platform in 2021. The acquisition extends IMPACT’s reach even further across the globe, bringing a slate of the promotion’s most popular series to over 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users throughout Sub-Saharan Africa including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire, among others.

The agreement puts the spotlight on a wide selection of original content spanning almost two decades of IMPACT Wrestling. StarTimes viewers can expect to enjoy popular offerings and experience landmark moments from IMPACT Wrestling’s groundbreaking legacy programming.

“IMPACT has cultivated a large and loyal following in Africa throughout the years, and we are proud to be able to reach even more viewers in the continent’s Sub-Saharan region through this partnership with StarTimes,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The worldwide demand for high-quality professional wrestling content has never been higher, and IMPACT is committed to expanding our footprint as far as possible across the globe. This agreement is the perfect reflection of that, providing us with an invaluable opportunity to bring classic IMPACT Wrestling programming to the StarTimes’ audience.”

“We are excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestling has a strong fanbase in Africa and our viewers will love the action of IMPACT Wrestling,” said Kristen Miao, Sports Deputy Director of StarTimes.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe, boasting an impressive roster of athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, hardcore legends Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, X-Division Champion TJP, former NFL player Moose, established stars Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Brian Myers and The Motor City Machine Guns. The IMPACT roster also features the hard-hitting Knockouts Division, with reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary and others.