During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, the promotion confirmed their next streaming special.
It will be titled Homecoming as takes place on Saturday, July 31, and stream exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
It will feature a mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Queen of Impact Wrestling. The name of this event has been used for pay-per-view events taking place in Nashville years ago under the TNA banner.
IMPACT Homecoming confirmed as the next @IMPACTPlusApp Exclusive.#Slammiversary | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/QcINxJkGV1
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2021