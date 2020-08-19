IMPACT Wrestling Announces Details For Bound For Glory Pay Per View, Eric Young Stars In Ad

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the date of their biggest pay per view of the year, Bound For Glory. The show is set to take place on October 24th. No details on what matchups but former world champion Eric Young stars in the newest advertisement for the show, which you can see below.
This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us.
Our biggest PPV of the year – Bound For Glory – is coming Saturday October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/MnsSSOFGiP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
Last year’s Bound for Glory saw Brian Cage retain the IMPACT world title over Sami Callihan, and Ace Austin win a ladder match to become the new X-Division champion.
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE THUNDERDOME Registration Open, Rules For Virtual Fans
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire