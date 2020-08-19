IMPACT Wrestling Announces Details For Bound For Glory Pay Per View, Eric Young Stars In Ad

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the date of their biggest pay per view of the year, Bound For Glory. The show is set to take place on October 24th. No details on what matchups but former world champion Eric Young stars in the newest advertisement for the show, which you can see below.

This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us. Our biggest PPV of the year – Bound For Glory – is coming Saturday October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/MnsSSOFGiP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

Last year’s Bound for Glory saw Brian Cage retain the IMPACT world title over Sami Callihan, and Ace Austin win a ladder match to become the new X-Division champion.