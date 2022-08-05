IMPACT Wrestling announced today that their annual Victory Road pay-per-view will be taking place on Friday, September 23rd, from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Along with the show IMPACT will be holding a taping the next night, September 24th, from the same venue. Full details, including where to purchase tickets for the event, can be found below.

Fightful reports that Victory Road was originally set to take place in Philadelphia, but IMPACT decided to change the venue for unknown reasons. IMPACT also relocated this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view due to WWE running a show on the same night. You can read about that here.