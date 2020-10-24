IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion’s streaming serice, IMPACT-Plus, will be free all weekend as a thank you to fans for their support over the years. This is also being done to hype up tomorrow’s Bound For Glory pay per view. Check it out below.

Celebrating Our Incredible Fans

The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Eric Young defends his World Title against the resurging Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo’s KNOCKOUT championship is one the line vs Kylie Rae, there’s an insane four-way for the Tag Team Titles and the X-Division belt is at stake in a frantic six-way scramble.

In celebration of the biggest weekend on the IMPACT Wrestling calendar, IMPACT Plus has been unlocked – MADE FREE – so every fan can get ready for tomorrow’s huge event. Dive into the vast IMPACT Plus library and relive every previous BOUND FOR GLORY, all the moments, all the shock and all the championship glory.

This weekend, every wrestling fan is BOUND FOR GLORY!