Impact Wrestling has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of their flagship show.
On Saturday, the promotion announced the following matches for the show:
Moose vs. James Storm.
Rhino vs. Chris Sabin.
Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju.
Doc Gallows (w/Karl Anderson) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay).
El Phantasmo makes his promotional debut
