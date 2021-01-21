IMPACT Wrestling has announced their next exclusive show for their Impact Plus streaming app.
The show, entitled, “No Surrender,” will take place on February 13th, and will film from their home-base of Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee. The monicker was first used back in 2005 during the company’s TNA days and was resurrected in 2019. At this time no matches have been revealed.
Check out the announcement below.
BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be No Surrender on Saturday February 13th! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/KaeQt3JtN2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021