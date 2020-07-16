IMPACT Wrestling Announces Open Tag Team Challenge For Slammiversary Pay Per View

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new tag team open challenge matchup for this Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view. The Rascalz (Zach & Dez) look to face any new team, which if reports hold strong, may be the former WWE tag champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. See the details below.
BREAKING: The Rascalz have issued an Open Challenge for #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/eaYt4ONXNt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2020
UPDATED SLAMMIVERSARY CARD:
-Trey versus Ace Austin versus Eddie Edwards versus Unknown for the IMPACT World championship
-Moose versus Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules Match for the TNA World championship
-Deonna Purrazzo versus Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts championship
-Willie Mack versus Chris Bey for the X-Division championship
-Ken Shamrock/Sami Callihan versus The North for the IMPACT tag team championship
-Kiera Hogan versus Kmber Lee versus Alisha Edwards versus Kylie Rae versus Madison Rayne versus Nevaeh versus Rosemary versus Susie versus Taya Valkyrie versus Tasha Steelz in a gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender
