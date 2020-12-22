IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they are launching a streaming channel on XUMO, which will bring the promotion into the homes of 24 million users who are on the platform. Full details can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling Launches Streaming Channel on XUMO

More than 24 Million Users Will Now Have Access to the Channel’s Roster of New & Classic Original Content on the Leading OTT Platform

TORONTO (December 22, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today a partnership with leading OTT service XUMO—bringing the Company’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel to the more than 24 million unique users on the platform.

Specializing in over-the-top VOD and live premium digital channels, XUMO gives users the power to instantly access their favorite programs via smart TVs, and mobile and streaming device integrations. Through its broad, multi-screen distribution network, XUMO further expands IMPACT Wrestling’s reach across the United States, delivering the promotion’s high-quality professional wrestling content each month to the platform’s millions of users.

“This landmark partnership with XUMO provides us with a unique opportunity to bring the IMPACT Wrestling Channel to nearly 50 percent of smart TVs in the United States,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Fight Media Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling. “We look forward to sharing our expansive library of high-quality professional wrestling programming with XUMO’s users, giving them the ultimate viewing experience with iconic matches, engaging stories and exclusive original series.”

“For almost two decades, IMPACT Wrestling has blazed a trail as one of the world’s most popular franchises of its kind,” said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of partnerships and programming at XUMO. “XUMO is dedicated to providing our viewers with the absolute best in premium entertainment, making the IMPACT Wrestling Channel’s eclectic offerings the perfect complement to our growing lineup. We are excited to build on this strong partnership with IMPACT as we move into 2021.”

The IMPACT Wrestling Channel boasts more than 1,000 hours of new and classic original content celebrating squared-circle icons from Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting, to Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles; as well as IMPACT’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, UFC Hall Of Famer Ken Shamrock, hardcore legends Rhino and Tommy Dreamer, X-Division Champion Manik, former NFL player Moose, established stars Sami Calllihan, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Heath, Brian Myers and The Motor City Machine Guns. The IMPACT roster also features the hard-hitting Knockouts Division, with reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kiera Hogan and others.

IMPACT programming is televised globally in 120 countries including AXS TV in the US, as well as Mexico and the Commonwealth Of Independent States, Latin America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa, India and Russia. IMPACT content is also conveniently accessible via YouTube, Twitch, Pluto and social media platforms.