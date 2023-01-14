Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event.

It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly.

Impact has several special events booked between now and Rebellion, but this will be the second pay-per-view of the year.

The 2022 Rebellion pay-per-view was headlined by Josh Alexander defeating Moose to capture the Impact World Title. Alexander retained over Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match as the opener to last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Below is a new promo for Rebellion:

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV with #Rebellion on Sunday April 16th LIVE from Toronto, Canada! pic.twitter.com/XwVF7PX8dn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2023

