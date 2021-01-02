IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the promotion’s second-ever virtual fanfest leading up to their Hard To Kill pay per view on January 16th. Full details are below.

IMPACT Wrestling presents its second-ever virtual fanfest, The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The 2-hour event starts at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and, similar to the Slammiversary CELL-ebration this past July, the event will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the much-anticipated HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and gives fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Already confirmed to appear on the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration are IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

Plus, the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration also will feature appearances by IMPACT Executive Vice-President Don Callis, former World Champion Eric Young, the tag team of Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley).

“IMPACT has always, always been the leader in fan interaction – and the Slammiversary CELL-ebration was no different,” said IMPACT fan Lorcan LaFleur, who lives in Dover, N.H. “The CELL-ebration topped any expectation I had, and this is without even talking about the PPV itself.”