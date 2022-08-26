IMPACT Wrestling issued the following statement on Twitter announcing that Jessicka, formerly known as Havok, has officially signed a contract with the company and will be competing for them for the foreseeable future. Full details of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

IMPACT writes, “Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling – and it’s gonna be sick! Since emerging from the Undead Realm, Decay‘s destructive “Kaiju Queen” has been transformed into the bright, fun-loving Jessicka. What does Jessicka have in store for the Knockouts division? Stay tuned to IMPACT! Thursday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV to find out.”

Jessicka has been with IMPACT since 2019, and is a one-time Knockouts tag champion and a one-time Knockouts champion. She made her debut as Jessicka on the most recent edition of IMPACT on AXS.