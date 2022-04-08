IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Briscoes (Jay & Mark) will be appearing at the promotion’s April 24th television tapings in Poughkeepsie New York, confirming a recent report made by PW Insider that the former ROH tag champions would be used more in IMPACT going forward.
Full details, including where to find tickets for the taping, can be found below.
Witness the fallout from Rebellion as the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 24th, 2022! Following their unforgettable clash with The Good Brothers at Multiverse of Matches, what chaos will Mark and Jay Briscoe bring to IMPACT Wrestling? Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.