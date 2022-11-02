The final Impact Wrestling streaming special of 2022 will be the Throwback Throwdown III event.

Impact announced this week that Throwback Throwdown III will be taped on Friday, November 25 during WrestleCade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will then air on FITE, Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members on Friday, December 2.

Throwback Throwdown will feature matches put on by the fictional IPWF promotion, known as Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. The Impact wrestlers compete as various characters and gimmicks from the 1980s.

Throwback Throwdown II was held in December 2021, and featured Sex Ferguson (Luke Gallows) defeating Downtown Daddy Brown (Willie Mack) in an Empty Arena Match for the IPWF International Commonwealth TV Title. Ferguson later dropped the title to Santa Claus, who revealed himself to be Brown, in a North Pole Street Fight. Other matches saw Tim Burr (Impact World Champion Josh Alexander) defeat Eric The Red Wood (W. Morrissey), Georgia Cobb (Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace) defeating Lady Bird Johnson (Havok), Frank the Butcher (Impact World Tag Team Champion Rhino) defeating Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), and S.T.O.M.P. in Paradise (Matt Cardona as GI Broski and Brian Myers as Brian Bone-Crunchin) defeating The Russians (Madman Fulton as Sergey the Siberian and Tony Gunn as The Stalingrad Strangler), among others.

The Impact special will be taped during WrestleCade from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 5:30pm and the bell time is 7pm ET. Admission to the Impact taping is included in the WrestleCade VIP 3-Day Pass and the VIP Superstar Pass.

IMPACT+ presents #ThrowbackThrowdownIII, streaming December 2nd at 8pm ET on @IMPACTPlusApp and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. See all your favorite retro stars in action and so much more! Get @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/yTFoDbHS7J#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/wbW9nCIJEU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 1, 2022

