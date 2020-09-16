Impact Wrestling has officially announced the World Heavyweight Title main event for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

It was announced on this week’s show that champion Eric Young will defend against Rich Swann.

The Swann vs. Young feud began in July at Slammiversary when Swann prevented a returning Young from winning the title. Young attacked and injured Swann, putting him on the shelf after another vicious attack. Swann returned last week and attacked Young, which led to this week’s show where he begged Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for a title shot. D’Amore hesitated at first, but Young eventually came to the ring and attacked them both. D’Amore then granted the title match for Bound For Glory.

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will air live from Nashville on Saturday, October 24. This is the only confirmed match as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated when new matches are confirmed.

Below are a few videos from this week's show:

