Impact Wrestling celebrated the first-ever TNA show today as the event took place 19 years ago at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Impact wrote on Twitter, “The first-ever TNA show took place 19 years ago today. We are forever grateful for any support you’ve given us through the years — whether you’ve watched one show or been with us for all 19 years. Thank you.”

AJ Styles, Jerry Lynn, Low Ki, Ken Shamrock, Jeff Jarrett, Scott Hall, Norman Smiley, Buff Bagwell, and others were featured on the show.

Ken Shamrock defeated Malice to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

