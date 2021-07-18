During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, the promotion confirmed the details for its next PPV show.

Bound for Glory will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23rd.

This marks the first show to be held outside of Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee since the start of the global pandemic.

It was teased that All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA Lucha Libre stars will all be involved at this show.