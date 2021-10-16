Thursday’s taped post-Knockouts Knockdown edition of Impact Wrestling drew 89,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.81% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the Knockouts Knockdown go-home show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 22.48% from the 31,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row. The episode three weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact drew the fewest viewers since the July 1 episode, the second-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the third-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 19.81% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 42.20% from the same week in 2020.

The MLB Division Series game between Los Angeles and San Francisco on FOX topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.500 million viewers.

The NFL game between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.09 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.415 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Knockouts Knockdown, Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin, Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo for the final spot in the Bound For Glory Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title, a 20-Man Battle Royal with Call Your Shot Gauntlet implications for Bound For Glory, plus a Bound For Glory Summit between Josh Alexander and Impact World Champion Christian Cage, which was the main event segment.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

