Although Ethan Page is currently a free agent and no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling, the promotion is still promoting a match featuring the wrestler for its Hard To Kill pay-per-view event later this month.

Page will meet Karate Man in a match at this show. It turns out Page won’t actually be present at Hard To Kill.

According to Fightful Select, the match was reportedly filmed two months ago during the company’s November tapings. It was added that most of the event will be taped in advance when the roster is back for another round of television tapings.