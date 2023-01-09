BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV event that takes place on January 13:

World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) -1000 vs. Bully Ray +500

Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)-300 vs. Mickie James +200

Singles Match: Jonathan Gresham – 400 vs. Eddie Edwards +250

Rest Of The Card