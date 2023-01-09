BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV event that takes place on January 13:
World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) -1000 vs. Bully Ray +500
Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c)-300 vs. Mickie James +200
Singles Match: Jonathan Gresham – 400 vs. Eddie Edwards +250
Rest Of The Card
- Impact Tag Team Championships: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), & Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
- Impact X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose
- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann (falls count anywhere)
- #1 contender’s match: Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
- Pre-show: The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
- Pre-show: Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson