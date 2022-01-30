Impact Wrestling has released several videos and a message of encouragement as Knockouts Champion Mickie James plans to return to WWE during tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

“@IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @MickieJames enters the @WWE #RoyalRumble TONIGHT! Go make history Mickie! #RumbleMickieRumble #IMPACTWRESTLING,” Impact tweeted today.

Tasha Steelz, who will challenge James for her title at No Surrender next month, took to Twitter and taunted James ahead of her return at The Rumble.

“Good luck 2nite Mickie! While you’re getting thrown over the top rope I hope you find some self respect since you lost it running back to a company that threw you out like [trash can emoji] [ROTFL emoji x 7] P.S Don’t let anyone touch MY KO [Earth emoji] title! …..Oh & I’ll be watching boo [kiss face emoji] [love you gesture emoji],” she wrote.

Steelz had a back & forth with several fans and added in a follow-up tweet, “I’m Petty…. Did y’all expect anything less savage from me??”

Impact released video of several wrestlers reacting to Mickie’s Rumble appearance, which you can see below.

