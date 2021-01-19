Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, known as Fire & Flava, won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event this past Saturday.

Hogan and Steelz defeated The Sea Stars, Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie, and Havok & Neveah in the single-elimination tournament to win the belts.

Following the title match, Impact released this video of the champions talking about the big win and in the process, they called out AEW for its treatment of their tag tournament winners.

“We said it from the beginning, Fire & Flava is the team not to F with,” Steelz said. “And Tony Khan, you want to talk about better tag-teams in AEW? What you think about the Knockouts tag-team in Impact. This is how you crown tournament champions, not participation medals.”

Hogan added, “2021 and the next years to come, Fire & Flava is it baby.”

We said what we said, it’s always on PERIODT 🔥🔥🔥ANYBODY CAN GET IT!! Who want the smoke B?!? #FireNFlava #KOTagChamps https://t.co/hr8Ur83Cmq — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 17, 2021

H/T to SEScoops