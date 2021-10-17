Lady Frost has made a name for herself on the independent wrestling scene.

Fightful Select reported today that Impact wrestling has offered her a contract. The report also noted that NWA made her a contract offer months ago.

Frost worked a couple of tapings for the NWA, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal. Regarding Impact, she has made three appearances including a loss to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in her debut.

Aside from Impact and the NWA, she worked for AEW twice last year after losing to Asuka on WWE Raw in 2018. She’s also worked numerous ROH and MCW/ROH shows.