AEW world champion Kenny Omega is officially coming to IMPACT Wrestling.

The promotion has announced on Twitter that the Cleaner will indeed be making an appearance on this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, where he and Don Callis will address the events that occurred at the conclusion of Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” television special.

Along with Omega will be IMPACT executive and head commentator Don Callis, who played a key part in helping Omega defeat Jon Moxley to become the third ever AEW champion.

Check it out below.