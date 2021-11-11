Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with FinJuice’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo.

The winners of the match will be named the new #1 contenders to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers for a title match at Turning Point.

Below is the rest of the announced line-up for tonight’s Impact:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb With A K

* W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for a match against Impact World Champion Moose at Turning Point

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne

* Rocky Romero vs. Rohit Raju

* The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren of The Undead Bridesmaids

Tonight’s Before The Impact pre-show at 7pm ET on AXS will feature Savannah Evans vs. Rachael Ellering, while the Impact In 60 post-show at 10pm ET will feature the greatest X Division Title matches in company history.

Stay tuned for full coverage and more from tonight’s Impact.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.