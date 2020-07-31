Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?

It looks like Impact Wrestling may have posted a Twitter reaction to the MJF State of the Industry address that aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode.
As seen below, Impact tweeted video of a 2015 EC3 “#EC3ForChamp” promo the day after the MJF segment aired, suggesting that MJF’s promo was inspired by EC3.
Impact captioned the tweet with, “Is the #EC3ForChamp campaign part of the past @therealec3 wants to destroy?”
The replies were full of fans who accused AEW of copying the EC3 segment, noticing the similarities.
You can see both segments below:
Is the #EC3ForChamp campaign part of the past @therealec3 wants to destroy? pic.twitter.com/h4gregjVuk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2020
(H/T to Gary Stewart)
Ahh I see you saw MJF rip this off last night as well
— Chris Manley (@ChrisManley1994) July 30, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Vince McMahon on AEW – WWE NXT and the Coronavirus Impact, Paul Heyman’s Creative Work, Triple H, More
- District Court Of Tennessee Officially Declares Mistrial In Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Entertainment Lawsuit
- New Report On Why Kevin Owens Missed The Last Two Weeks Of WWE Raw
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing