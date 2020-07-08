IMPACT Wrestling Releases Statement Apologizing For Last Night’s Twitch Stream Issues

IMPACT Wrestling released the following statement on Twitter apologizing to fans for the Twitch stream issues during last night’s episode of IMPACT on AXS. The company states that their team are still figuring out problems remotely, then aired the first half of the show immediately following After Shock so fans could catch up on anything they may have missed.
We apologize for the issues on Twitch tonight. As our team continues to work from home, we are doing our best to fix the technical difficulties. The stream appears to be more stable now. We’re going to replay the first half of IMPACT on Twitch immediately following After Shock so you can catch up on anything you missed during the technical issues.
We're going to replay the first half of IMPACT on Twitch immediately following After Shock so you can catch up on anything you missed during the technical issues. #IMPACTonAXSTV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2020
