Impact Wrestling reportedly tried to get WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to return earlier this year.

Impact officials made a strong pitch to get Angle to come back following his departure from WWE this year, according to PWInsider. The idea was that Angle would make his return at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view that took place in late October. There’s no word yet on why the return did not happen, but it was noted that the talks stalled for whatever reason.

Angle was released from his WWE producer job back in April due to COVID-19 budget cuts. As noted over the summer, WWE offered Angle another job, and a role as Riddle’s manager, but he turned that opportunity down. He told Sports Illustrated that he turned the offer down because he’s focused on his Physically Fit Nutrition business.

“WWE offered me a job to manage Matt Riddle,” Angle told SI. “Unfortunately, I turned it down. I just have so much going with my business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and I need to make sure it succeeds before I do anything else.”

He continued, “Right now, I can’t [return to the ring]. Could my mind be changed? Yes, for two reasons. I’m working on my business, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my body, trying to get myself back to where I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’d been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I’m making improvements. If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I’ll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body.”

Angle also said his WWE departure was a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to focus solely on his Physically Fit Nutrition brand.

“It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me,” Angle said. “The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here. We have chicken snacks called Chxn Snx, and they will be a number one seller. This will not only be available on Amazon, but also in convenience stores, health food stores, groceries, and bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.”

Angle is an Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer and last appeared for the company in March 2016. It was revealed earlier today that WWE is bringing Angle to Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, likely for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.