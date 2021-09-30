Impact Wrestling is reportedly planning to introduce a new title belt to the storylines.

There is scheduled to be an announcement during tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode, according to PWInsider. It’s believed that they will announce a tournament to begin next week, to crown the first champion for this new belt.

Word is that the new title is expected to be built around Impact’s digital media and Impact Plus streaming service in some way.

Stay tuned for updates from tonight’s Impact.

