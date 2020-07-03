Impact Wrestling Reportedly Talking with Several Free Agents

Impact Wrestling has reportedly been very active in the free agent market as of late.
There’s no confirmation on new signings, besides Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as was reported before, but Fightful Select notes that there is talk of several names being discussed for roster spots. With that said, it was also noted that even the current roster isn’t sure of who is a done deal or not.
While EC3 and Eric Young are among those being teased, in addition to Gallows and Anderson, word is that Impact officials have actually spoken to several more free agents along the way. Impact also recently added Deonna Purrazzo to the roster.
Stay tuned for updates on possible acquisitions.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
