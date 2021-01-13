IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/12/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Barbed Wire Massacre will settle one of the most VIOLENT grudges in IMPACT history at #HardToKill. @TheEddieEdwards @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/0pUUIjWrOg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taya Valkyrie w/Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo

Slugfest after the bell rings. Lee with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Lee slams Valkyrie’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Machine Gun Chops. Lee slings Valkyrie across the ring. Lee starts choking Valkyrie in the corner. Valkyrie kicks Lee in the face. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Valkyrie with two overhand chops. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Lee. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie whips Lee across the ring. Lee regroups on the outside. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee is raining down haymakers. Lee with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Lee applies a bodyscissors hold. Lee rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee applies a rear chin lock. Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Lee. Valkyrie kicks Lee in the chest. Valkyrie drops Lee with a forearm smash for a two count. Lee nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick for a two count. Lee stands on the back of Valkyrie’s neck. Lee stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Lee is lighting up Valkyrie’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee kicks Valkyrie in the back for a two count. Lee continues to target Valkyrie’s back. Lee with a Side Walk Slam. Lee goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Valkyrie gets her knees up in the air. Valkyrie with two clotheslines. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Lee. Valkyrie delivers her own machine gun chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie.

Valkyrie Spears Lee for a two count. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie goes for a sunset flip, but Lee lands back on her feet. Valkyrie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie hits The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Lee kicks Valkyrie in the face. Purrazzo trips Valkyrie from the outside. Lee with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie clotheslines Lee. Valkyrie sends Lee face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Purrazzo continues to run interference. Purrazzo backs away from Rosemary. Forearm Exchange. Susan Yung attacks Rosemary. Lee negates The Road To Valhalla. Valkyrie avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie is distracted by Purrazzo and Yung. Lee connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kimber Lee via Pinfall

Second Match: Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. Manik & Suicide

Bey an Raju attacks Manik and Suicide before the bell rings. Raju punches Manik in the back. Bey and Raju gangs up on Manik. Suicide trips Raju from the outside. Manik with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Manik with a double leg takedown. Suicide nails Bey with The Pump Kick. Suicide avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Suicide dumps Raju on top of Bey. Manik with a Double Splash. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Knee Lifts. Manik and Suicide sends Bey and Raju crashing to the outside. Bey and Raju pulls Manik and Suicide out of the ring. Manik and Suicide have disappeared. Stereo Dropkicks to the floor. Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Manik and Suicide has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Manik with a sunset flip for a two count. Manik applies The Boston Crab. Raju attacks Manik from behind. Suicide punches Raju in the back. Irish Whip Party. Bey dropkicks Manik out of the ring. Raju clotheslines Suicide. Raju stomps on Suicide’s chest. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Bey punches Manik in the back. Raju drags Suicide to the corner. Raju stomps on Suicide’s chest. Raju is choking Suicide with his boot. Raju tags in Bey. Bey kicks Suicide in the face. Bey stomps on Suicide’s chest. Suicide unloads two knife edge chips. Bey kicks Suicide in the gut. Bey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bey slams Raju’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bey tags in Raju. Raju with a running forearm smash. Bey with a leaping elbow smash. Raju follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. Raju hooks both legs for a two count. Raju stomps on the right hand of Suicide. Raju tags in Bey. Bey with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Bey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Suicide answers with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bey dropkicks Suicide. Bey tags in Raju.

Raju kicks Suicide in the gut. Raju punches Suicide. Raju with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Raju goes for The Front Suplex, but Suicide lands back on his feet. Raju blocks a boot from Suicide. Suicide with a knee lift. Suicide creates distance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Bey and Manik are tagged in. Manik with a Flying Crossbody Block. Manik kicks Bey in the chest. Manik with a Corner Meteora. Manik hits The Detonation Kick. Manik launches Raju over the top rope. Manik tags in Suicide. Manik with a SlingShot Pescado. Suicide with a shoulder block. Suicide dives over Bey. Suicide unloads a series of palm thrusts. Suicide with The ShotGun Dropkick. Suicide applies The Octopus Stretch. Manik applies The Cobra Twist. Raju pulls Bey out of the submission hold. Raju with Two Mid-Kicks. Suicide delivers a gut punch. Bey with a Flying Forearm Smash. Manik with The RoundHouse Kick. Raju responds with The Rolling Elbow. Raju HeadButts Manik. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju is trying to unmask Manik. Suicide with The RoundHouse Kick. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey & Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Third Match: Cody Deaner w/Eric Young & Joe Doering vs. Tommy Dreamer w/Rhino & Cousin Jake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deaner starts biting Dreamer’s forehead. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Dreamer. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Dreamer side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Dreamer bodyslams Deaner. Dreamer goes for a running elbow drop, but Doering gets in the way. Rhino trips Deaner from the outside. The referee has ejected Doering and Rhino from the ringside area. Deaner attacks Dreamer from behind. Deaner with rapid fire haymakers. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Deaner pulls Dreamer down to the mat. Deaner with a knee drop. Deaner dries his elbow into Dreamer’s chest. Deaner slams Dreamer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner continues to bite Dreamer’s forehead. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Eric Young delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Deaner whips Dreamer across the ring. Deaner scores the elbow knockdown. Deaner applies the cravate. Dreamer with more bodyshots. Deaner drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Short-Arm Reversal by Dreamer. Dreamer with two clotheslines. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Deaner denies The Bionic Elbow. Deaner rakes the eyes of Dreamer. Dreamer negates The Deaner DDT. Deaner avoids the elbow drop. Deaner goes for the flying fist drop, but Dreamer gets his feet up in the air. Deaner repeatedly slaps Jake in the face. Jake sweeps Deaner off the ring apron which causes the disqualification. After the match, Young attacks Dreamer from behind. All hell starts breaking loose. Rhino and Doering joins the fray. Rhino tees off on Doering. Doering clotheslines Rhino. Deaner connects with The Deaner DDT. Young plants Dreamer with The Spike PileDriver.

Winner: Cody Deaner via Disqualification

– We got a preview for the Knockouts Tag Team Title Match at IMPACT Hard To Kill.

– Scott D’Amore tells Brian Myers that if he wants more opportunities, he should resolve his issues with Josh Alexander first.

Fourth Match: Rosemary w/Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Dashwood is trying to play mind games with Rosemary. Rosemary refuses to shake Dashwood’s hand. Rosemary clotheslines Dashwood. Rosemary is mauling Dashwood in the corner. Rosemary slings Dashwood across the ring. Rosemary slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary whips Dashwood across the ring. Rosemary with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Dashwood’s back. Konley trips Rosemary from the outside. Konley blinds Rosemary with hair spray. Dashwood drops Rosemary with The Big Boot for a two count. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Rosemary’s neck. Dashwood sends Rosemary face first into the canvas for a two count. Dashwood gets Rosemary tied up in the ropes.

Rosemary with heavy bodyshots. Dashwood with a drop toe hold. Dashwood hits The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Dashwood denies The Upside Down. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Rosemary blocks it. Dashwood ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Both ladies are knocked down after a clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary hits The SlingBlade. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Dashwood was trying to use Konley for leverage. Dashwood kicks Rosemary in the gut. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosemary avoids The Spotlight Kick. Rosemary clotheslines Dashwood. Konley continues to run interference. Steve pulls Konley off the ring apron. Konley runs away from Steve. Rosemary negates The Hair Spray Attack. Rosemary connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer

Moose tells Palmer to bring it. Palmer obliges with Four Corner Dropkicks. Moose denies the irish whip. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose drops Palmer with a forearm smash. Moose kicks Palmer in the face. Moose toys around with Palmer. Moose with a Big Biel Throw. Moose continues to kick Palmer in the face. Moose with another Big Biel Throw. Moose talks smack to Palmer.

Palmer with heavy bodyshots. Moose with a straight right hand. Moose rakes the eyes of Palmer. Moose fish hooks Palmer. Moose is choking Palmer with his boot. Moose with two gut punches. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Palmer. Palmer with a knife edge chop. Palmer with a Jumping Knee Strike. Palmer follows that with Two Flying Knee Strikes. Moose with Two Uranage Slams. Moose transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose makes Palmer pass out with clubbing elbow smashes.

Winner: Moose via Referee Stoppage

IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021 Match Card

1.) Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

2.) Jessica Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The Vacated IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

3.) Eric Young, Joe Doering, Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Cousin Jake In A Old School Rules Match

4.) Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley vs. Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

5.) Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

6.) Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan In A Barbed Wire Massacre Match

7.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

8.) Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sixth Match: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

The match started during the commercial break. Anderson applies a side headlock. Swann whips Anderson across the ring. Swann leapfrogs over Anderson. Swann cartwheels around Anderson. Swann with a Running HeadScissors Takeover. Swann with a deep arm-drag. Swann applies an arm-bar. Anderson backs Swann into the turnbuckles. Anderson with the irish whip. Swann side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Swann with another deep arm-drag. Swann applies an arm-bar. Anderson backs Swann into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Swann ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Swann with an arm-drag takeover. Swann grabs another arm-bar. Anderson brings Swann to the corner. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Anderson is choking Swann with his boot.

Anderson targets the left shoulder of Swann. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson is putting the boots to Swann. Swann is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Anderson drops Swann with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Anderson rakes the eyes of Swann. Swann with three haymakers. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Anderson sends Swann shoulder first into the steel ring post. Anderson has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Swann with heavy bodyshots. Anderson launches Swann over the top rope. Anderson slams the left shoulder of Swann on the top rope. Anderson slams the left shoulder of Swann on the ring apron. Anderson whips Swann into the steel ring post. Anderson rolls Swann back into the ring. Anderson hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Anderson applies a key lock. Anderson hammers down on the left shoulder of Swann. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Swann ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Swann. Swann side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Swann decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Swann kicks Anderson in the face. Swann with The Roll Through Clothesline. Swann unloads a flurry of right jabs. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann drops Anderson with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with The House Call for a two count. Anderson side steps Swann into the turnbuckles. Anderson connects with The Running Knee for a two count. Anderson is displaying his frustration. Anderson goes for The GunStun, but Swann rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 239 of The Hoots Podcast