IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/13/22

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, Texas

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

Trey Miguel joins the commentary team for this match. Bey swats away a dropkick from Kid. Bey is throwing haymakers at Kid. Bey repeatedly stomps on Kid’s chest. Bey slams Kid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kid with two uppercuts. Kid with a knife edge chop. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Kid with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Bey sweeps out the legs of Kid. Kid avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Kid ducks a clothesline from Bey. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with another SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Bey drops Kid with a Rebound Tiger Feint Kick. Bey lands The Orihara MoonSault. Bey flexes his muscles.

Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bey uppercuts the back of Kid’s neck for a two count. Bey kicks Kid in the ribs. Bey stomps on the midsection of Kid. Bey sends Kid to the corner. Kid kicks Bey in the face. Kid uppercuts Bey. Kid rolls under a clothesline from Bey. Kid with a Corner Meteora. Bey hangs Kid off the top rope. Bey with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey rakes the eyes of Kid. Bey dumps Kid out of the ring. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey slaps Kid in the chest. Bey rolls Kid back into the ring. Kid with heavy bodyshots. Haymaker Exchange. Kid with a Belly to Back Suplex on the top rope.

Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid is fired up. Kid tosses Bey back inside the ring. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver. Kid connects with Two MoonSaults for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kid with clubbing palm strikes. Kid sends Bey to the corner. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey drives Kid face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bey with The SpineBuster. Bey drills Kid with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid rolls Bey over for a two count. Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey goes for The Burning Hammer, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid drives Bey back first into the turnbuckles. Kid with a palm strike. Kid with a Superman Punch. Kid puts Bey on the top turnbuckle. Bey sends Kid crashing to the outside. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid plants Bey with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Laredo Kid via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, The Influence battles The Decay.

– Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, HEATH and Rhino are ready to bring the fight to The OGK.

– Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green’s sit-down interview with Gia Miller. Steelz boasts about winning the Ultimate X Match while Green wakes up to a loser every day. Green challenges Steelz to a match next week.

Second Match: Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joins the commentary team for this match. Bailey drop steps into a side headlock. Something whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey runs into Something. Something drops Bailey with a shoulder tackle. Bailey pops back on his feet. Bailey sends Something into the ropes. Bailey leapfrogs over Something. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Bailey dropkicks Something. Something answers with another shoulder tackle. Something with a forearm smash. Something blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Something. Bailey with The Mid-Kick. Bailey dropkicks Something to the floor. Bailey is playing mind games with Something. Something with a double leg takedown. Something PowerBombs Bailey on the ring apron for a two count. Something with a forearm smash. Something punches Bailey in the back. Something plays to the crowd.

Something with a big forearm smash for a two count. Bailey side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Something avoids The Pump Kick. Bailey decks Something with a back elbow smash. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Bailey tumbles to the floor. Bailey with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Bailey ascends to the top turnbuckle. Something catches Bailey in mid-air. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with The Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with The Mid-Kick. Bailey hits The Standing Tornillo for a two count. Something denies The PK. Something turns Bailey inside out from a seated position. Something hits The Deadlift Michinoku Driver for a two count. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Something. Bailey with The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Third Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Vertvixen

Slamovich drops Vertvixen with The Big Boot. Slamovich with three snap mare takeovers. Slamovich kicks Vertvixen in the back. Slamovich with a Mid-Kick. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Slamovich sends Vertvixen to the corner. Vertvixen side steps Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Vertvixen punches Slamovich in the back. Slamovich is pissed. Slamovich rocks Vertvixen with a forearm smash. Slamovich clotheslines Vertvixen. Slamovich connects with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Moose (c) vs. Zickey Dice w/Brian Myers & VSK For The IMPACT World Championship

Brian Myers joins the commentary team for this match. Dice punches Moose. Moose connects with The Uranage Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose gets into a brawl with William Morrissey. Morrissey Chokeslams VSK. Morrissey goes chasing after Moose in the backstage area.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Fifth Match: JONAH vs. Raj Singh

Scott D’Amore joins the commentary team for this match. Singh talks smack to Jonah. Singh with a forearm smash. Singh slaps Jonah in the face. Singh with a running forearm smash. Jonah tells Singh to bring it. Jonah clotheslines Singh. Jonah sends Singh to the corner. Singh kicks Jonah in the face. Singh rolls under a clothesline from Jonah. Singh is throwing haymakers at Jonah. Singh with heavy bodyshots. Jonah shoves Singh. Jonah rocks Singh with forearm shivers. Jonah with a Reverse Samoan Drop. Jonah with a Senton Splash. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Matthew Rehwoldt vs. ROK-C (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The ROH Women’s World & The AAA Reina De Reinas Championships

Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwodlt joins the commentary team for this match. Bobby Cruise will be the special guest ring announcer for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rok applies a side headlock. Purrazzo whips Rok across the ring. Rok drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Rok cartwheels over Purrazzo. Rok mocks Purrazzo. Purrazzo scores the ankle pick for a one count. Rok with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Rok applies a rear chin lock. Purrazzo grabs a side wrist lock. Rok goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Purrazzo holds onto the ropes. Rok applies The CrossFace. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Purrazzo regains control of the match during the commercial break. Rok rolls under The Big Boot. Rok with two deep arm-drags. Purrazzo sends Rok into the ropes. Rok with a flying arm-drag. Rok with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count.

Rok applies a wrist lock. Rok slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Purrazzo dumps Rok throat first on the top rope. Purrazzo with three arm-ringers. Purrazzo kicks Rok in the back. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Rok around the bottom rope. Purrazzo kicks the left elbow of Rok. Purrazzo stomps on Rok’s left hand for a two count. Rok with heavy bodyshots. Rok with forearm shivers. Rok sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Rok. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Purrazzo with a wrist lock takedown. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left shoulder of Rok for a two count. Purrazzo hammers down on the left shoulder of Rok. Purrazzo applies a straight jacket hold. Rok with an arm-drag takeover. Purrazzo side steps Rok into the turnbuckles. Rok sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Rok decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Rok kicks Purrazzo in the face. Rok with The Flying Lou Thez Press. Rok transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rok with a Running Uppercut. Rok drops Purrazzo with The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Rok goes back to The CrossFace. Rok starts favoring her left shoulder. Purrazzo with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo follows that with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rok rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Rok with a Spinning Back Kick. Rok hits The Code Red for a two count. Rok is shocked. Rok with an arm-drag takeover. Purrazzo goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rok answers with The CrossFace. Purrazzo makes Rok verbally submit to The Venus de Milo. After the match, Maria Kanellis comes down to the ring. The OGK lays out Rehwoldt, Rich Swann and Willie Mack to close the show.

Winner: Still AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, New ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Technical Submission

