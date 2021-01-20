IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/19/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Eric Young w/Violent By Design vs. Rhino w/Cousin Jake

Rhino side steps Young into the turnbuckles. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Young. Rhino with a chop/forearm combination. Rhino whips Young across the ring. Young holds onto the ropes. Young regroups on the outside. Jake rolls Young back into the ring. Young yells at Jake. Rhino clotheslines Young. Rhino repeatedly slams Young’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with the irish whip. Young skins the cat. Young rakes the eyes of Rhino. Rhino shoves Young into the referee. Young delivers the low blow. Young with clubbing blows to Rhino’s back. Young repeatedly stomps on Rhino’s chest. Deaner with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Young with a fist drop for a two count. Young kicks Rhino in the face.

Young with an axe handle strike for a two count. Young applies the cravate. Young grabs a side headlock. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Rhino HeadButts Young. Rhino sends Young to the corner. Young decks Rhino with a back elbow smash. Young goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Rhino ducks out of the way. Rhino clotheslines Young. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with a Corner Spear. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Rhino prepares for The GORE. The referee is distracted by Deaner. Doering trips Rhino from the outside. Doering clotheslines Jake. Doering wraps the left leg of Rhino around the steel ring post. Young with a single leg takedown. Young makes Rhino tap out to The Heel Hook. After the match, Young refuses to let go of the hold. VBD gangs up on Deaner. Young wraps a chair on the left leg of Rhino. Doering repeatedly stomps on the left ankle of Rhino.

Winner: Eric Young via Submission

– Don Callis informs us that he and Kenny Omega will be taking a hiatus to handle some pertinent business in Jacksonville.

– Acey Romero and John E. Bravo had a backstage conversation with Tommy Dreamer. Romero claims that Taya Valkyrie was behind the shooting of Bravo.

– Gia Miller interviewed Matt Cardona. Cardona mentioned that he came to IMPACT for an opportunity. At the same time, here’s to prove himself right, not to be bitter and have a forced chip on his shoulder.

– Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz will be having a Fire and Flava Fest next week.

The Good Brothers, Chris Sabin, James Storm, Matt Hardy, and Private Party Segment

Doc Gallows: We’re gonna keep these IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships for as long as well damn well please, because it’s that same old recipe, it’s a Magic Killer, a 1-2-3, and a just too sweet.

Chris Sabin: See, those belong to The Motor City Machine Guns. When we lost those belts, I wasn’t pinned, Alex Shelley wasn’t pinned, so in my mind, we are the rightful number one contenders and we want our rematch. We want our rematch.

Doc Gallows: Well, that makes a lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense that you want to do a little business with The Good Brothers, but the problem is, Chris Sabin, you ain’t got no business twizzeeb cause you ain’t got no partner, so take your ass to the back and quit raining on our party, all right.

Chris Sabin: You’re right. You guys are right, Alex Shelley isn’t here, you know that. But the thing is, I actually do have a tag team partner and he just happens to know a lot about tag team wrestling.

James Storm: You see, guys, it is time for you to put up or shut up, because I am the man that talks the poop on the mic. If you don’t like it, you could take a hike. Wait, no, that’s not it. Hold on, let me do that again. Oh, yeah, what I mean to say is, sorry about your damn luck.

Matt Hardy: Boys and girls, your eyes do not deceive you, The Iconic Big Money Matt Hardy, The King Maker has returned to the IMPACT Zone.

James Storm: Because I think you forgot exactly who you’re talking to, because this, right here, no disrespect guys, this is a private conversation, not a private party.

Matt Hardy: No, no, no, you don’t speak to them. They’re not experienced enough to speak for themselves. You speak to me. I’m the spokesman. As a matter of fact, all four of you should be down on your hands and knees, thanking me, you should be praising me, because in 2016, I put IMPACT Wrestling single handedly on my back and I saved it from going bankrupt. Before you have a spot, you have a job because of me. As a matter of fact, I’m so fired up right now, I think their warm up match needs to be against the two of you, The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. As a matter of fact, those world tag team titles are the same ones that my brother and I, Jeff Hardy, never ever lost. IMPACT Wrestling stripped them away from us in some stupid teleportation angle, it was absurd.

Karl Anderson: Hey, Matt, that has nothing to do with us.

Doc Gallows: Big Money Matt, I like your style, I like your moves, but from where we’re standing, there are two teams in the ring and neither one of them are wearing these IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles. So, it seems like maybe you all should fight it out and we should go in the back and finish off that hoot blood.

Matt Hardy: Let me understand this right, so what you’re saying is, if my team beats this team, then they get a shot for the World Tag Team Titles?

Doc Gallows: Yep.

Matt Hardy: All right, well, then, I’m going to have my team, my fleet of lawyers contact IMPACT Wrestling’s lawyers and I’m going to make this official. And tonight, I need the two of you to be vicious, mean, and cruel. And I need you to do whatever it takes to win, by any means necessary. Do you understand? Tonight, after they beat you (Sabin & Storm), they’re coming for your titles. The truth is the truth.

Second Match: Kimber Lee & Susan Yung w/Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

Lee and Yung attacks Grace and Jazz before the bell rings. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Jazz dumps Lee out of the ring. Grace PowerSlams Yung. Jazz with an elbow drop for a two count. Jazz applies a rear chin lock. Jazz with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Jazz stomps on Yung’s back. Jazz brings Yung to the corner. Jazz tags in Grace. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace kicks Yung in the gut. Grace whips Yung out of the ring. Grace goes for a PowerBomb, but Lee gets in the way. Lee pulls Grace down to the mat. Lee and Yung has complete control of the match during commercial break. Lee applies a bodyscissors hold. Lee tags in Yung. Yung delivers a gut punch. Yung puts her knee on the back of Grace’s neck. Yung taunts Jazz. Yung with heavy bodyshots. Grace decks Lee with a back elbow smash.

Yung talks smack to Jazz. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace kicks Yung in the face. Grace puts Yung on the top turnbuckle. Grace slaps Yung in the chest. Yung denies The Muscle Buster. Yung fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yung sends Grace to the corner. Yung tags in Lee. Lee and Yung gangs up on Grace. Lee drops Grace with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Lee slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Lee slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with forearm shivers. Grace side steps Lee into the turnbuckles. Grace ducks a clothesline from Lee. Grace with a back elbow smash. Lee negates The Grace Driver. Grace clotheslines Lee. Yung and Jazz are tagged in. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Grace with The ShotGun Meteora. Grace with a sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb. Jazz connects with The DDT for a two count. Lee dumps Grace out of the ring. Purrazzo clocks Jazz with the IMPACT Knockouts Title. Yung rolls Jazz over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kimber Lee & Susan Yung via Pinfall

– In Two Weeks, TJ Perkins will battle Rohit Raju in a non-title match.

Rich Swann & Moose Segment

Rich Swann: Cut that down for me. IMPACT, Saturday at Hard To Kill, I felt the pressure, I felt the pressure of being IMPACT World Champion. And not only did I feel the pressure of being World Champion, I felt the pressure of this leading this entire company of IMPACT Wrestling into war with The Good Brothers and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. I live for that pressure. I thrive off that pressure. That’s why I do this. I know Chris Sabin, he came out here and he left his heart out here in the middle of this ring. I came out there, I left my heart out here in the middle of this ring. And Moose, he definitely came out here and he showed out for IMPACT Wrestling. But I would be lying if I said that during that whole entire match, I didn’t have in the back of mind, them trust issues.

And who could blame me? After everything that Moose has done the past eight months, walking around here claiming he’s the real world champion, targeting me, mind games, targeting my friends. Hell, even to go as far as to put one of my best friends Willie Mack on the shelf. Now, I know my full attention has been on The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega, and I don’t even know if everything between Kenny and I is over. But what I do know is, Kenny ain’t in this building tonight. And so for the first time, in a long time, Rich Swann’s schedule is wide open. Moose, you wanted my attention, you got my attention. So what I want you to do is, bring that big gallon head out here so we can settle this, once and for all.

Moose: Rich, I know you’re angry, but let me remind you, people tend to make bad decisions when they are angry. And those decisions tend to make me angry. And you know what I’m capable of when I get angry, just ask your friend, Willie Mack. Now, one thing I heard you say is, you want to settle things. But the fact is, nothing between us is going to be settled until I get my IMPACT World Title Shot.

Rich Swann: Well, why the hell do you think I called you out here, you idiot. I want to give you your world title match, right here, right now. Let’s go.

Moose: Rich, that’s not how this situation works. You don’t say when, I say when, because you’re on my time.

Rich Swann: You’re time? Fair enough, you’re on your time. But my only question is, what do we do now? Because I sure as hell ain’t come here to talk.

Swann starts brawling with Moose to close the segment.

Third Match: Brian Myers vs. Fallah Bahh

Myers goes for a single leg takedown, but Bahh blocks it. Myers with a waist lock go-behind. Myers applies a side headlock. Bahh whips Myers across the ring. Bahh drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Bahh with a Delayed Bodyslam. Bahh with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Bahh follows that with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Myers kicks Bahh in the face. Bahh catches Myers in mid-air. Bahh with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Bahh whips Myers across the ring.

Myers holds onto the ropes. Myers kicks Bahh in the chest. Myers slams Bahh’s head on the top rope. Myers with a running haymaker. Myers is raining down haymakers for a two count. Myers repeatedly stomps on Bahh’s back. Myers drives his elbow into Bahh’s chest. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Bahh with heavy bodyshots. Myers applies a side headlock. Bahh with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bahh with three double sledges. Bahh levels Myers with a Body Avalanche. Bahh with The Running Hip Attack. Bahh hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Myers slaps Bahh in the face. Bahh hulks up. Bahh with a thumb to the eye. Myers delivers the low blow. Myers connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

– Ace Austin and Madman Fulton got into a backstage brawl with Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona.

– Video Recap of the Barbed Wire Massacre Match from Hard To Kill.

– Next week on IMPACT, Eddie Edwards will battle Brian Myers.

Fourth Match: Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Private Party w/Matt Hardy In A Number One Contender’s Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn are watching the match from the ringside area. Chris Sabin and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Kassidy whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabin wants Kassidy to shake his hand. Hardy says that sportsmanship is overrated. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin avoids The O’Connor Roll. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kassidy sweeps out the legs of Sabin. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Irish Whip. Sabin dives over Quen. Sabin tags in Storm.

Storm with a straight right hand. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm dives over Quen. Storm ducks a clothesline from Quen. Storm hits The SlingBlade. Storm sends Quen to the ring apron. Storm decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Storm with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Private Party delivers The Silly String. Storm kicks Quen in the face. Storm with a back elbow smash. Hardy runs interference. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Storm regroups on the outside. Kassidy rolls Storm back into the ring. Quen repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Quen with forearm shivers. Quen is choking Storm with his boot. Private Party has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Quen tags himself in. Private Party gangs up on Storm. Quen with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Kassidy attacks Storm behind the referee’s back. Quen applies a front face lock. Storm with heavy bodyshots. Hardy trips Storm from the outside. Storm punches Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Storm for a two count.

Quen hooks the outside leg for a one count. Quen stomps on Storm’s back. Quen with a knife edge chop. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Leg Sweep. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Storm goes for a Back Body Drop, but Kassidy lands back on his feet. Sabin and Quen are tagged in. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin unloads a flurry of strikes. Sabin shoves Kassidy into Quen. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Tornado DDT. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Assisted Tornado DDT to Quen for a two count. Sabin and Storm goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Kassidy gets in the way.

Quen dropkicks Sabin to the floor. Kassidy launches Storm over the top rope. Storm with a knee lift. Quen with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Sabin answers with a shoulder block. Sunset Flip/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Quen fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Quen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Storm with a Spinning Back Kick. Storm follows that with a knee lift. Storm drops Quen with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kassidy denies The SuperKick. Kassidy with The Windmill Kick. Sabin drills Kassidy with The BrainBuster. Forearm Exchange. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Quen answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen drop toe holds Sabin into Kassidy’s knees. Assisted Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Quen dropkicks Storm off the apron. Quen hits The Fosbury Flop. Sabin kicks Kassidy in the face. Lynn runs interference. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Private Party via Pinfall

