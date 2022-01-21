IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/20/22

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, Texas

First Match: Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Chelsea Green

Mickie James joins the commentary team for this match. Green starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Green with the irish whip. Green side steps Steelz into the turnbuckles. Green ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Forearm Exchange. Green blocks a boot from Steelz. Green sends Steelz face first into the ring apron. Green with The Curb Stomp on the apron for a two count. Steelz denies The Unprettier. Steelz drops Green with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz barks at Mickie. Steelz with a leaping back elbow smash. Steelz with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count.

Steelz goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Green counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Green with a quick rollup for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Meeting Of The Minds. Steelz avoids The Pump Kick. Green denies The Crucifix Bomb. Steelz hits The Cutter for a two count. Steelz with clubbing shoulder blocks. Steelz puts Green on the top turnbuckle. Steelz with a straight right hand. Green denies The SuperPlex. Green with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Green with The Flatliner for a two count. Steelz kicks Green in the face. Steelz connects with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Steelz talks smack Mickie. Steelz and Evans gets into a pier six brawl with Mickie and Green.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

– Charlie Haas Video Package.

– This weeks IMPACT! Plus Flashback Moment Of The Week: The Beautiful People vs. Taylor Wilde & Sarita From TNA No Surrender 2009.

Second Match: The Influence w/Kaleb Konley vs. Jessica Havok In A Two On One Handicap Match

Kaleb Konley joins the commentary team for this match. Madison Rayne and Jessica Havok will start things off. Rayne side steps the charging Havok. Havok takes a swipe at Dashwood. Rayne with two overhand chops. Havok tugs on Rayne’s hair. Havok with a Hair Biel Throw. Havok puts Rayne on her shoulders. Dashwood delivers the chop block. Rayne with clubbing blows to Havok’s back. Rayne with a basement dropkick. Rayne is choking Havok with her boot. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. The Influence are mauling Havok in the corner. Rayne with forearm shivers. Havok shoves Rayne. Havok knocks Dashwood off the ring apron. Rayne applies The Sleeper Hold.

Havok sends Rayne back first into the canvas. Havok levels Rayne with The Body Avalanche. Havok kicks Rayne in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok drops Dashwood with The Big Boot. Havok ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Havok nails Rayne with The Hook Kick. Rayne denies The Choke Bomb. Havok catches Rayne in mid-air. Dashwood with The Flying Crossbody Block. Rayne goes into the cover for a two count. Rayne with clubbing blows to Havok’s back. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Influence denies The Chokeslam. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Rayne drops Havok with The Cutter. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight. The Influence connects with The Double Reverse STO to pickup the victory. After the match, The Inspiration starts poking at The Influence.

Winner: The Influence via Pinfall

Third Match: William Morrissey vs. The Learning Tree w/Brian Myers In A Two On One Handicap Match

Brian Myers joins the commentary team for this match. Morrissey with a double clothesline. Morrissey drops Dice with The Big Boot. Learning Tree denies The Double Chokeslam. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. Morrissey delivers another Big Boot. Morrisey with Three Stinger Splashes. Morrissey drops VSK with a shoulder tackle. Morrissey Chokeslams Dice. Morrissey connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Morrissey calls out Moose. Scott D’Amore informs that Morrissey will fight Moose at No Surrender. D’Amore got interrupted by a production assistant who said there was an urgent issue outside The Bomb Factory. It’s The OGK. D’Amore says that The OGK will watch the show from a skybox and will leave once the show is over.

Winner: William Morrissey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Steve Maclin For The ROH World Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for this match. Maclin doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. Standing Switch Exchange. Maclin backs Gresham into the ropes. Maclin with a waist lock go-behind. Maclin goes for a Bodyslam, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Gresham denies the drop toe hold. Gresham grabs the middle rope to score his first rope break of the match. Gresham wants Maclin to shake his hand. Gresham applies a hammerlock. Gresham walks Maclin into the ropes. Maclin now has two rope breaks. Maclin drops Gresham with a straight right hand. The referee admonishes Maclin. Maclin denies the ankle pick. Gresham avoids the rear chin lock. Maclin with a vicious crossface. Maclin punches Gresham in the back. Maclin with The Butterfly BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin applies a waist lock. Gresham puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break.

We’re tied at two now. Maclin with forearm shivers across the back of Gresham. Maclin repeatedly whips Gresham into the turnbuckles. Maclin with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Maclin applies The Boston Crab. Gresham grabs the bottom rope for his final rope break of this match. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Gresham’s back. Maclin applies The Camel Clutch. Gresham with a knife edge chop. Bodyslam/Forearm Exchange. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gresham kicks Maclin in the face. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Gresham with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Gresham kicks Maclin in the face. Maclin backs Gresham into the turnbuckles. Maclin blocks a boot from Gresham. Gresham uses his feet to create separation. Gresham delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Gresham grapples around Maclin. Gresham flips Maclin over. Gresham with The La Magistral for a two count. Maclin gets Gresham tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Maclin denies the drop toe hold. Gresham hyperextends the left knee of Maclin. Maclin grabs the top rope for his final rope break of the match. Maclin kicks Gresham in the face. Gresham with two running forearm smashes for a one count. Maclin with two clotheslines for a two count. Maclin goes for Mayhem For All, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Gresham with a big forearm smash for a two count. Gresham applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Gresham connects with The Figure Four Cover to pickup the victory. After the match, Maclin refuses to shake Gresham’s match.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Fifth Match: DOC Gallows & Joe Doering w/Karl Anderson & Violent By Design vs. HEATH & Rhino

Karl Anderson joins the commentary team for this match. DOC Gallows and Rhino will start things off. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Rhino slams Gallows head on two turnbuckle pads. Rhino headbutts the midsection of Gallows. Rhino with a chop/shoulder block combination. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Gallows answers with two uppercuts. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Heath with a leaping knee strike. Gallows and Doering regroups on the outside. Heath and Rhino has complete control of the match. Heath kicks Gallows in the gut. Heath applies a wrist lock. Heath tags in Rhino. Rhino hammers down on the left shoulder of Gallows. Heath slams Gallows head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with a knee lift. Gallows punches Rhino. Gallows uppercuts Rhino. Gallows kicks Rhino in the gut. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Gallows.

Rhino knocks Cody Deaner off the ring apron. Gallows drops Rhino with The Big Boot. Gallows tags in Doering. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Doering uses the middle rope as a weapon. Doering punches Rhino in the back. Doering tags in Gallows. Gallows with a toe kick. Gallows with a straight hand. Gallows is picking Rhino apart. Gallows fish hooks Rhino. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Rhino. Gallows sends Rhino to the corner. Meeting Of The Minds. Doering and Heath are tagged in. Doering ducks a clothesline from Heath. Doering kicks Heath in the gut. Heath unloads a flurry of right jabs. Heath kicks Doering in the gut. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Gallows tags himself in. Heath clotheslines Doering over the top rope. Gallows punches Heath. Heath decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Doering with an Inside Out Lariat. Deaner attacks Rhino behind the referee’s back. Gallows and Doering connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: DOC Gallows & Joe Doering via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander vs. Charlie Haas

Chris Sabin joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haas with a waist lock go-behind. Alexander applies a hammerlock. Haas with a drop toe hold. Haas applies a front face lock. Alexander goes back to the hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Haas goes for a rear chin lock, but Alexander counters with another hammerlock. Alexander backs Haas into the ropes. Strong lockup. Haas applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Haas across the ring. Haas drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Alexander scores the ankle pick. Haas denies The Ankle Lock. Haas rolls Alexander over for a two count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Haas backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Haas drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Haas shoves Alexander. Alexander decks Haas with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a running shoulder lock. Alexander drops Haas with The Running Boot.

Haas regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haas buries his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Haas punches Alexander in the back. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Haas. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Haas reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander dives over Haas. Haas thrust kicks the left knee of Alexander. Haas slams the left leg of Alexander on the ring apron. Haas with clubbing blows to Alexander’s chest. Haas repeatedly wraps the left leg of Alexander around the steel ring post. Haas talks smack to Alexander. Haas kicks Alexander in the gut. Haas wraps the left leg of Alexander around the middle rope. Haas with a back elbow smash. Haas with a Running Knee Strike. Haas stomps on the left hamstring of Alexander.

Haas figure fours the legs of Alexander. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Haas answers with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Alexander with the backslide cover for a two count. Haas kicks the left shoulder of Alexander. Haas with a forearm smash. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Haas. German Suplex Exchange. Alexander walks Haas into the ropes. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Haas. Alexander with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Haas scores the ankle pick. Alexander uses his feet to create separation. Haas with two running shoulder blocks. Haas with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Haas applies the single leg crab. Alexander transitions into The Ankle Lock. Haas rolls Alexander over for a two count. Alexander makes Haas tap out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, the Impact locker room gets into a brawl with The OGK to close the show.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

