IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/26/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

More matches and more wins equals more money for @MATTHARDYBRAND and Private Party. Will Private Party become the second greatest tag team in existence? #IMPACTonAXSTV @Marq_Quen @IsiahKassidy pic.twitter.com/69LRKP9Tyz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Chris Bey, and Moose Segment

Rich Swann: Cut that, please. Now, my whole life, I wanted to be a professional wrestler. I worked, busted my tail off, and I dreamed that one day, all my hard work would pay off and I would become a Worlds Heavyweight Champion. And now, as you see, that hard work has paid off and I am the IMPACT World Champion. But now that I am the champion, I didn’t realize what a target I would have on my back. I got people coming at me from all over the place, every single direction, but that’s all right. I fight hard. And I didn’t come out here to complain. I didn’t come out here to whine and cry. I actually have a little bit of other business to attend to, so if I could ask Tommy Dreamer to come out to this ring, it would be greatly appreciated.

What’s good, Tommy? Why do you look so concerned? We’re boys, right? Now, February 13th, that’s No Surrender, but for those of you who don’t know, February 13th just so happens to be Tommy Dreamer’s 50th Birthday. Hey, let me tell you something, man. You’ve done so much for this industry, you’ve helped so many guys back there and countless locker rooms. You’ve been an inspiration. Tommy, you helped me out so much in my career, man, even just, you know, when I was watching wrestling back in the day in the land of extreme, you was that innovator of violence, you was that dude that had no fear, you didn’t surrender. So, let me just say, February 13th, it would be my honor if you would let me fulfill a dream of mine and defend this world championship against you.

Sami Callihan: Now, cut out my awesome new theme music. What is this bull crap? Typical politicking, Tommy Dreamer, trying to get himself over as usual. And the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Rich Swann, who lost to Kenny Omega and embarrassed the company. See, I may have lost, Barbed Wire Massacre, but at least I didn’t embarrass the company. I am the heart and soul of this damn company. And if anyone, and I mean anyone deserves a shot that title, it’s The Draw, Sami Callihan.

Chris Bey: Yo, yo, yo. It sounds like we’re giving away gifts. Is that what it is? Let’s talk about No Surrender, because No Surrender isn’t just February 13th, it’s not just Tommy Dreamer 50th Birthday, but it’s also my Birth-Bey where I will be 25 years younger than Grandpa Dream-Dream. So if there’s a gift that we need to be giving out, it should be the gift to the world of Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey II.

Moose: I actually think it’s quite funny that all of you guys are too scared to challenge for this title, so I figured I would come out here to interject. Now, Rich Swann, unlike Chris Bey and Sami Callihan, you have never beat me. And I know you’re a man of your word. And I also know that you have a really good memory for when I almost decapitated your best friend, Willie Mack. You did give me a title opportunity.

Rich Swann: Yeah, I did give you a title opportunity. I gave you the opportunity last week, but what did you say? Oh, no, we’ll do this on Moose’s time. Moose’s Time? Well, guess what? Your time is coming up, brother, and you’re right, I did beat Chris Bey and Sami Callihan. But the match is already set, February 13th, Rich Swann/Tommy Dreamer, so I guess we’re on my time now.

This segment concluded with a massive pier six brawl.

First Match: Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Josh Alexander and Madman Fulton will start things off. Alexander with a waist lock go-behind. Fulton applies a wrist lock. Alexander transitions into an Ankle Lock. Fulton kicks Alexander into the turnbuckles. Fulton brings Alexander to the corner. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton buries shoulder into the midsection of Alexander. Austin applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Austin across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Austin drops down on the canvas. Alexander drops Austin with The SpineBuster. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Cardona tags himself in. Cardona HeadButts the left shoulder of Austin. Cardona applies a waist lock. Austin with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Austin goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cardona holds onto the ropes. Cardona drops Austin with The Flapjack. Cardona clotheslines Austin over the top rope. Alexander knocks Fulton off the ring apron. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cardona is fired up.

Alexander and Cardona has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Double Irish Whip. Fulton pulls Cardona down to the mat. Fulton tags in Austin. SpringBoard Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Austin repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Austin applies a side headlock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Fulton kicks Alexander in the back. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Austin applies a waist lock. Fulton tags himself in. Fulton levels Alexander with a Body Avalanche. Austin with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Fulton drops Alexander with The STO for a two count. Fulton with a forearm smash. Fulton is choking Alexander with his boot. Fulton slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton with a Body Avalanche for a two count. Fulton stares at Cardon. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton with the irish whip. Alexander kicks Fulton into Austin. Alexander dodges The Big Boot. Alexander creates distance with a big haymaker.

Alexander tags in Cardona. Cardona clotheslines Austin. Cardona dumps Fulton over the top rope. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a Flying Corner Clothesline. Fulton pulls Austin out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona with a straight right hand. Cardona rolls Austin back into the ring. Cardona avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona with a SlingShot Splash for a two count. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton launches Cardona to the corner. Fulton repeatedly slams Cardona’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Fulton is choking Cardona with his boot. Alexander tugs on Fulton’s dreadlocks. Fulton brings Alexander into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Alexander with three uppercuts. Alexander kicks the left knee of Fulton. Alexander with clubbing uppercut forearms. Alexander with The Ripcord Forearm. Austin responds with a Spinning Heel Kick. Cardona connects with Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Rob Van Dam/Matt Hardy Match From TNA Genesis 2011.

– It looks like Rohit Raju will have a mystery associate in his corner during his non-title match with TJ Perkins next week.

Second Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards applies a waist lock. Myers grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Edwards applies a hammerlock. Edwards with a snap mare takeover. Myers is flustered. Test Of Strength. Myers kicks Edwards in the gut. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Myers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards rolls Myers back into the ring. Myers slams the left shoulder of Edwards on the top rope. Myers sends Edwards shoulder first into the steel ring post. Edwards regroups on the outside.

Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Myers repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Myers works on the left shoulder of Edwards. Myers is choking Edwards with his boot. Myers talks smack to Edwards. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Edwards back. Myers applies the cobra clutch. Myers hammers down on the left shoulder of Edwards. Edwards with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Myers sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Myers with a Running Boot. Myers wraps the left shoulder of Edwards around the bottom rope. Myers stomps on the left shoulder of Edwards.

Myers with an elbow drop for a two count. Myers applies an arm-bar. Myers toys around with Edwards. Myers kicks Edwards in the gut. Myers with the irish whip. Edwards clotheslines Myers. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards sends Myers to the corner. Myers decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Backpack Stunner for a two count. Myers denies The Tiger Driver. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Myers. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers drops Edwards with The Flatliner for a two count. Myers is raining down haymakers. Edwards avoids The Running Knee. Edwards rakes the eyes of Myers. Edwards starts biting Myers which forces the disqualification. After the match, Myers is busted wide open.

Winner: Brian Myers via Disqualification

Third Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Rosemary w/Crazzy Steve

Rosemary with a Side Walk Slam. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary is distracted by Konley. Konley gives Dashwood the camera bag. Konley starts arguing with Steve. Dashwood attacks Rosemary with the camera bag. Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dashwood with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s back. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Dashwood drops Rosemary with The Draping NeckBreaker. Konley toys around with Rosemary. Konley rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Dashwood with the cover for a two count. Dashwood with forearm shivers.

Dashwood sends Rosemary to the corner. Rosemary kicks Dashwood in the face. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Dashwood avoids The Missile Dropkick. Dashwood hits The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood kicks Rosemary in the chest. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood applies the full nelson lock. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary drops Dashwood with The SlingBlade. Rosemary with a Flying Forearm Smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex. Dashwood sends Rosemary face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosemary negates The Butterfly Suplex. Rosemary connects with As Above, So Below to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

– Larry D has returned from jail.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Jordynne Grace will battle Susan Yung.

– Chris Sabin & James Storm still has their eyes set on the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles despite losing to Private Party last week.

Fourth Match: Joe Doering w/Violent By Design vs. Cousin Jake

Jake attacks Doering before the bell rings. Doering drops Jake with The Big Boot. Doering repeatedly stomps on Jake’s chest. Doering punches Jake in the back. Doering with a straight right hand. Doering bodyslams Jake. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop. Doering uses the middle rope as a weapon. Young talks smack to Jake. Doering applies a front face lock. Doering whips Jake across the ring. Jake ducks a clothesline from Doering. Jake avoids The Running Crossbody Block. Jake with The OTR Splash. Jake starts favoring his left leg.

Doering rolls Jake back into the ring. Jake side steps Doering into the turnbuckles. Jake with a Corner Spear. Jake ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering hits The Running Crossbody Block. Jake with heavy bodyshots. Doering punches Jake in the back. Doering sends Jake to the corner. Doering with The SpineBuster. Doering connects with The Death Valley Driver. Doering plants Jake with The Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, VBD gangs up on Jake. Young applies The Heel Hook. Cody Deaner wraps a chair around the left leg of Jake. Young hands Jake a VBD Towel. Will Jake accept Young’s offer?

Winner: Joe Doering via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT No Surrender 2021 Match Card

1.) Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party w/Matt Hardy For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and Trey Miguel vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tommy Dreamer and Chris Bey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies an arm-bar. Dreamer whips Bey across the ring. Dreamer with a Hip Toss. Dreamer tags in Swann. Swann hammers down on the left shoulder of Bey. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Rolling Frog Splash/Elbow Drop Combination. Team Swann has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mack applies a wrist lock. Mack punches Bey in the back. Swann tags himself in. Swann kicks the left shoulder of Bey. Bey rakes the eyes of Swann. Bey tags in Callihan. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan with a forearm smash. Swann denies The Package PileDriver. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Swann applies a front face lock. Mack tags himself in. Mack ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Mack with The Samoan Drop. Mack with The Standing MoonSault. Mack drags Callihan to the corner. Callihan thrust kicks the right leg of Mack. Callihan tags in Shamrock.

Shamrock tees off on Mack. Shamrock slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shamrock tags in Callihan. Shamrock with a gut punch. Callihan buries his shoulder into the midsection of Mack. Callihan tags in Moose. Moose with a gut punch. Moose fish hooks Mack. Moose slams Mack’s head on the left and right boots of Bey and Shamrock. Moose tags in Bey. Bey kicks Mack in the back. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with forearm shivers. Mack answers with two haymakers. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Mack. Bey tags in Callihan. Callihan applies a leg lock. Callihan hyperextends the right leg of Mack. Callihan tags in Moose. Moose HeadButts Mack in the ribs. Moose stomps on the midsection of Mack. Moose tried to cheap shot Dreamer. Moose brings Mack to the corner. Moose whips Mack across the ring. Moose PowerBombs Mack. Moose tags in Bey. Moose PowerBombs Bey on top of Mack for a two count. Bey stomps on Mack’s back. Bey with a forearm smash. Mack creates distance with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Miguel and Callihan are tagged in.

Miguel ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Miguel wisely dropkicks Moose and Shamrock off the ring apron. Callihan goes for a Bodyslam, but Migel lands back on his feet. Miguel with a chop/forearm combination. Callihan slaps Miguel in the face. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel applies The Mandible Claw. Miguel hits The CodeBreaker. Miguel dives over Shamrock. Shamrock with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann follows that with The RoundHouse Kick. Swann drops Shamrock with The Windmill Kick. Swann SuperKicks Callihan. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan with a SitOut PowerBomb. Dreamer ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Dreamer with The Cutter. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Dreamer. Bey delivers The Art Of Finesse. Mack connects with The Stunner. Moose Spears Mack. Miguel with The Missile Dropkick. Miguel with a Back Heel Kick. Callihan with a Leg Capture Suplex. Callihan goes for The Package PileDriver, but Miguel counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory. After the match, Shamrock gets Referee Brandon Tolle trapped in The Ankle Lock to close the show.

Winner: Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack, and Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 241 of The Hoots Podcast