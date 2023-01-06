IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/5/23

First Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wilde applies a hammerlock. Slamovich with a drop toe hold. Slamovich applies a side headlock. Wilde transitions into another hammerlock. Slamovich with a side headlock takeover. Wilde answers with a headscissors neck lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Slamovich with a deep arm-drag. Slamovich applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with a spinning arm-drag. Slamovich kicks Wilde in the back. Slamovich punches Wilde in the back. Slamovich slaps Wilde in the chest. Wide side steps Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Wilde with a Roundhouse Kick. Wilde punches Slamovich in the back. Wilde with a BackBreaker. Wilde with a Running Boot. Wilde wraps her leg around Slamovich’s neck in the corner. Wilde rocks Slamovich with a forearm smash.

Wilde with a Modified Pedigree in the ropes. Wilde with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Wilde applies a front face lock. Wilde with a Northern Lights Suplex. Wilde with a Double Foot Stomp. Slamovich repeatedly drives Wilde face first into the canvas. Slamovich fish hooks Wilde. Slamovich with a clubbing crossface. Slamovich drives her knee into the midsection of Wilde. Slamovich goes for a Bodyslam, but Wilde lands back on her feet. Wilde with a forearm shot across the back of Slamovich. Wilde applies a waist lock. Slamovich decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Wilde with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Slamovich with rapid fire overhand chops. Slamovich with a Spinning Back Kick. Slamovich follows that with Three Snap Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Slamovich goes into the lateral press for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Wilde slaps Slamovich in the chest. Wilde with a knife edge chop. Wilde whips Slamovich across the ring. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Third Forearm Exchange. Wilde whips Slamovich across the ring. Wilde clotheslines Slamovich. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde dropkicks Slamovich. Wilde hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Slamovich punches Wilde in the back. Wilde reverses out of the irish whip from Slamovich. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich drives Wilde throat first into the top rope. Slamovich spits at Purrazzzo. Wilde kicks Slamovich in the gut. Wilde connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, Slamovich lays out the IMPACT Security Team at ringside.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

Second Match: Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve vs. Anthony Greene

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Greene applies a side headlock. Taurus whips Greene across the ring. Taurus drops down on the canvas. Taurus leapfrogs over Greene. Greene cartwheels around Taurus. Greene drops down on the canvas. Greene leapfrogs over Taurus. Taurus lunges over Greene. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Taurus dodges The Big Boot. Taurus with an arm-drag takeover. Greene ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Greene with a Headscissors Takeover. Greene with a running chop. Taurus side steps Greene into the turnbuckles. Taurus uppercuts Greene. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus Powerslams Greene for a two count. Taurus uppercuts Greene. Short-Arm Reversal by Greene. Greene kicks Taurus in the gut. Greene with a forearm smash. Greene unloads two knife edge chops. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Greene. Greene holds onto the ropes. Greene back drops Taurus to the floor.

Taurus sweeps out the legs of Greene. Taurus goes for a Bodyslam, but Greene lands back on his feet. Greene sends Taurus face first into the steel ring post. Greene with a Falling Lariat. Greene has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Greene with a falling elbow drop for a two count. Greene kicks Taurus in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Greene dropkicks the back of Taurus neck for a two count. Greene with clubbing blows to Taurus back. Greene kicks Taurus in the face. Greene stomps on Taurus chest. Taurus applies a side headlock. Taurus hammers down on the back of Greene’s neck.

Greene sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus launches Greene over the top rope. Greene slams Taurus head on the top rope. Greene with a SpringBoard Twisting Body Press. Greene SuperKicks Taurus. Greene hits The Release Exploder Suplex for a two count. Greene sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus with a forearm smash. Taurus kicks Greene in the face. Taurus HeadButts Greene. Taurus drops Greene with Two SlingBlades. Taurus whips Greene across the ring. Taurus with a Pop Up Samoan Drop. Greene blocks The Pump Kick. Greene with a knee lift. Taurus answers with The Argentine BackBreaker. Taurus connects with The Destination Hell Hole. After the match, Trey Miguel attacks Greene from behind the stage. Miguel tags his logo on Greene’s back with a can of spray paint.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Third Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Ernest Anthony

Anthony kicks Gresham in the gut. Anthony applies a side headlock. Gresham whips Anthony across the ring. Anthony runs into Gresham. Gresham drops Anthony with a shoulder tackle. Anthony drops down on the canvas. Gresham with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Anthony. Gresham kicks the left knee of Anthony. Gresham dropkicks Anthony. Anthony side steps Gresham into the turnbuckles. Anthony goes for a Sunset Flip, but Gresham lands back on his feet. Gresham stomps on the left ankle of Anthony.

Gresham applies a toe and ankle hold. Gresham applies The Ankle Lock. Anthony grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gresham blocks a boot from Anthony. Gresham with a knife edge chop. Gresham sends Anthony to the corner. Anthony dives over Gresham. Misfired Hip Tosses. Anthony with a knee lift. Gresham dropkicks the left knee of Anthony. Gresham with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Gresham puts his knee on Anthony’s back. Gresham applies a hammerlock with his leg. Gresham bends the left ankle of Anthony. Gresham adds a single leg crab. Gresham rolls Anthony over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona w/Brian Myers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Cardona backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Cardona drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin dives over Cardona. Sabin with a Hip Toss. Sabin leapfrogs over Cardona. Sabin with another Hip Toss. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Cardona walks Sabin into the ropes. Cardona with a knee lift. Cardona punches Sabin in the back. Cardona whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin holds onto the ropes. Sabin kicks Cardona in the face. Myers trips Sabin from the outside. Sabin stomps on the right hand of Myers. Cardona clotheslines Sabin over the top rope. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabin counters with a Back Body Drop on the ramp. Cardona with clubbing crossfaces. Cardona poses for the crowd. Cardona applies the greco roman throat hold for a two count. Cardona toys around with Sabin.

Sabin unloads two knife edge chops. Cardona with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Cardona is choking Sabin with his knee. Cardona with Three NeckBreakers for a two count. Cardona with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Cardona applies the cravate. Cardona transitions into a rear chin lock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Cardona answers with a knee lift. Cardona whips Sabin across the ring. Cardona blocks The Sunset Flip. Sabin with a Twisting Sunset Flip for a two count. Cardona clotheslines Sabin. Cardona talks smack to Sabin. Cardona with a forearm smash. Cardona transitions into a corner mount. Sabin dropkicks Cardona off the middle turnbuckle. Sabin with a gut punch. Sabin scores with two right jabs. Sabin with a backslide cover for a two count. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin follows that with The Helluva Kick. Sabin gets Cardona tied up in the tree of woe. Sabin with The Hesitation Dropkick. Cardona denies The Cradle Shock.

Cardona rakes the eyes of Sabin. Cardona drives Sabin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Cardona goes for The Reboot, but Sabin counters with a Back Drop to the floor. Cardona regains control of the match during the commercial break. Sabin with The Kitchen Sink. Cardona with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sabin follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin drops Cardona with a Spinning DDT. The referee gets distracted by Myers. Shelley starts running after Myers. Sabin blasts Myers with The PK. Sabin sends Cardona tumbling to the floor. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Cardona back into the ring. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Cardona uses the referee as a shield. Cardona with a straight right hand. Cardona with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Cardona decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Cardona with a Missile Dropkick. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Match Card

– Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

– Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

– Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King In A Pit Fight Match

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Bullet Club vs. The Major Players vs. HEATH & Rhino In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James In A Title vs. Career Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The IMPACT World Championship

